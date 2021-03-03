IMF POLICY PAPER

February 2021

REVIEW OF THE ADEQUACY OF THE FUND'S PRECAUTIONARY BALANCES

IMF staff regularly produces papers proposing new IMF policies, exploring options for reform, or reviewing existing IMF policies and operations. The following documents have been released and are included in this package:

 The Staff Report, prepared by IMF staff and completed on October 8, 2020 for the Executive Board's consideration on October 30, 2020.

The documents listed below have been separately released.

 A Press Release summarizing the views of the Executive Board as expressed during its October 30, 2020 consideration of the staff report.

REVIEW OF THE ADEQUACY OF THE FUND'S

October 8, 2020

PRECAUTIONARY BALANCES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Precautionary balances are a key element of the Fund's multilayered framework to mitigate financial risks. They consist of the balances in the General and Special Reserves and in the Special Contingent Account (SCA-1) and provide a buffer to protect the Fund against potential losses resulting from credit, income, and other financial risks.

The 2020 review was postponed to allow for an assessment of the impact of the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic on Fund financial risks. Under the framework for the review, the Board sets a target and a minimum floor for precautionary balances based on a comprehensive assessment of the financial risks facing the Fund. The framework includes an indicative range of 20‒30 percent for the ratio of precautionary balances to a forward-looking credit measure, but also allows for judgement.

Fund exposure and related risks have increased significantly since the last review in 2018, with trends compounded by the COVID-19 crisis. Credit outstanding has nearly doubled. Precautionary arrangements remain elevated. Lending has become more concentrated toward the largest borrower and the Western Hemisphere region. Emergency financing without ex-post conditionality has surged. Scheduled repurchases are larger and more bunched. Market-based indicators and ratings suggest a deterioration of the perceived credit quality of sovereign debt issued by the Fund's borrowers, and fundamentals are deteriorating in the riskier global environment.

Staff sees a strong case for raising the medium-term target to SDR 25 billion, and keeping it under close review. The sharp increase in demand for Fund lending in the wake of the pandemic means that the current target could fall well below the indicative range. A target of SDR 25 billion would be slightly above the midpoint of the indicative range based on likely demand using a desk survey. With uncertainty due to the pandemic still exceptionally high, the Board could revisit the target before the next regular review if warranted. If significantly higher lending demand materializes, this may well argue for another increase in the target next year.

The current pace of reserve accumulation appears adequate even if the target is raised. Subject to the aforementioned uncertainty, the approval of new financing would result in higher lending income and precautionary balances could reach the new target over the medium-term.

No change is proposed at this stage in the minimum floor of SDR 15 billion.

ADEQUACY OF THE FUND'S PRECAUTIONARY BALANCES

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION __________________________________________________________________________________4

PRECAUTIONARY BALANCES AND THE FRAMEWORK FOR ASSESSING RESERVE ADEQUACY5

A. Financial Risks and Role of Precautionary Balances _____________________________________________5

B. Size, Composition and Coverage of Precautionary Balances ____________________________________8

C. Framework for Assessing Precautionary Balances _____________________________________________ 11

DEVELOPMENTS SINCE THE LAST REVIEW____________________________________________________ 13

A. Credit Risk __________________________________________________________________________________ 14

A. Credit Outstanding ____________________________________________________________________________ 20

B. Income Risks __________________________________________________________________________________ 21

C. Financial Risks Related to Investments ________________________________________________________ 24

ASSESSMENT OF THE ADEQUACY OF PRECAUTIONARY BALANCES ________________________ 24

A. Indicative Precautionary Balances Target______________________________________________________ 25

B. The Pace of Accumulation _____________________________________________________________________ 29

C. Minimum Floor ________________________________________________________________________________ 31

ISSUES FOR DISCUSSION_______________________________________________________________________ 31

BOXES

1. Typology of Fund Financial Risks and Mitigation________________________________________________6

2. The Role of the SCA-1 in the Fund's Balance Sheet _____________________________________________9

3. Enterprise Risk Implications of Staff Proposal _________________________________________________ 30

FIGURES

1. Precautionary Balances Composition, Accumulation, and Coverage __________________________ 10

2. Framework to Determine the Indicative Target and the Minimum Floor for Precautionary

Balances__________________________________________________________________________________________ 12

3. Total Commitments and Credit Outstanding: January 1995-August 2020 ____________________ 15

4. Credit Concentration Toward Top Borrowers, 1995‒2022 _____________________________________ 16

5. Concentration by Region: 1995‒May 2020 ____________________________________________________ 17

6. Credit Outstanding by Facility and Number of Approved Arrangements and RFIs ____________ 18

7. Scheduled Repurchases at Current and Last Review: FY 2021‒27 _____________________________ 19

8. Fund Credit and Number of Countries by Sovereign Rating Credit Category _________________ 20

