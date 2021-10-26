Log in
Review of the Barbados Economy: January – September 2021

10/26/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
Review of the Barbados Economy: January - September 2021
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Governor Cleviston Haynes delivers the Central Bank of Barbados' review of Barbados' economic performance in the first half of 2021 and takes questions from the media and the live online audience.



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
