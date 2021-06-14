Review of the schemes to compensate energy intensive industries for indirect emission costs in electricity prices

This consultation seeks views and evidence on:

the risk of carbon leakage due to the indirect emission cost from the UK and

which sectors are most at risk

the design of the potential scheme if there continues to be a rationale for compensation

We're seeking views from a wide range of audiences, including:

energy intensive industries (whether currently benefitting or not benefitting from the compensation schemes)

other electricity consumers

trade bodies

consumer associations

the devolved administrations

any other interested parties

