Review of the schemes to compensate energy intensive industries for indirect emission costs in electricity prices

06/14/2021 | 07:32am EDT
This consultation seeks views and evidence on:

  • the risk of carbon leakage due to the indirect emission cost from the UK and
  • which sectors are most at risk
  • the design of the potential scheme if there continues to be a rationale for compensation

We're seeking views from a wide range of audiences, including:

  • energy intensive industries (whether currently benefitting or not benefitting from the compensation schemes)
  • other electricity consumers
  • trade bodies
  • consumer associations
  • the devolved administrations
  • any other interested parties

See the BEIS consultation privacy notice.

Please do not send responses by post to the department at the moment as we may not be able to access them.

Disclaimer

UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
