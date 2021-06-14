Review of the schemes to compensate energy intensive industries for indirect emission costs in electricity prices

This consultation seeks views and evidence on:
the risk of carbon leakage due to the indirect emission cost from the UK and
which sectors are most at risk
the design of the potential scheme if there continues to be a rationale for compensation
We're seeking views from a wide range of audiences, including:
energy intensive industries (whether currently benefitting or not benefitting from the compensation schemes)
other electricity consumers
trade bodies
consumer associations
the devolved administrations
any other interested parties
