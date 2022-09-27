Revised Colombia tax bill still puts mining investment at risk -industry group

BOGOTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A tax reform proposed by
Colombia's leftist government will put mining investment and
production at risk, despite modifications to the bill announced
this week, the head of the country's mining association said on
Tuesday.
Colombia's new leftist President Gustavo Petro has said he
wants to raise an additional 25 trillion pesos (some $5.6
billion) in tax revenue in 2023, before eventually adding about
$11.5 billion annually for social programs to government
coffers.
The government agreed on Monday to modify the reform to
continue to allow oil and mining companies to deduct royalty
payments from taxes in exchange for raising income taxes on them
by 5% and increasing an export tax for oil and coal sold above
certain threshold prices to 20%.
Oil and coal are Colombia's principal exports and sources of
national income. Petro campaigned on promises to move toward
renewables and halt new oil exploration.
Juan Camilo Narino, Colombian Mining Association (ACM)
president, said even the modified bill put an undue tax burden
on miners, citing what he said was 90% effective tax rate.
"The tax structure must coincide with the realities of the
business," Narino told reporters. "These contributions are going
to diminish and fall drastically in the short and medium-term,"
he said referring to pressure the new tax regime will put on the
industry.
Narino said the mining industry would contribute 48% of the
revenue raised by the tax reform - some $2.62 billion.
The bill may compromise production of minerals, especially
coal, Narino added, and reduce foreign investment by up to 17%.
"It puts at profound risk the viability of the Colombian
mining sector, future investments and most seriously, the
stability of 640,000 families" involved in the industry, he
said.
Coal exports will pay the 20% tax when prices exceed $86 per
tonne, based on a 20-year average, the ACM said.
The group has asked the government to remove that proposed
charge in exchange for higher income tax, Narino added, similar
to taxes levied on the financial industry.
Mining companies will pay 14.7 trillion pesos in taxes,
royalties and high price duties this year, he said, a figure
that could rise to 25 trillion pesos next year.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb. Editing by Jane Merriman)