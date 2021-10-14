Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Revised Report on Indices of Industrial Production (August 2021)

10/14/2021 | 12:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revised Report for August 2021 (released at 13:30, October 14, 2021)

Indices of Industrial Production

Seasonally Adjusted Index Original Index
index Change from the previous month(%) index Change from the previous year(%)
Production 94.6 -3.6 86.8 8.8
Shipments 92.2 -4.4 85.3 7.2
Inventories 94.9 -0.1 96.5 -3.7
Inventory Ratio 113.7 3.7 121.0 -10.0

Indices of Production Capacity and Operating Ratio

Production Capacity Original Index
index Change from the previous month(%) Change from the previous year(%)
96.4 -0.1 -1.2
Operating Ratio Seasonally Adjusted Index Original Index
index Change from the previous month(%) index Change from the previous year(%)
91.2 -3.9 84.2 9.6

data download

Report on IIP( Production, shipments and Inventories ) Historical data of each index, Indices classified by Industry, Indices classified by use of Goods.Report on IIP( Production Capacity and Operating Ratio )Historical data of each index, Indices classified by Industry.Historical data etc.(data download)Excel and csv files of each index (Year, Fiscal Year, Quarter, Month), Previous indices, Indices of Industrial Production Weight, etc.Results in the past< /a>Outline of the result, Report on IIP, Infographcs of IIP, in the past.Release date of Indices of Industrial Production We have published the release date of the Indices of Industrial Production(November 2020 - February 2022). Please click the above-mentioned.
(updated at December 28, 2020)

Disclaimer

METI - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the State of Japan published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 04:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:42aBEACH ENERGY : Kupe Compression completion
PU
12:42aRevised Report on Indices of Industrial Production (August 2021)
PU
12:42aMonthly Report of Current Production Statistics (August 2021)
PU
12:42aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Miscellaneous Structural Steel works in Factory Township area
PU
12:42aNIPPON SUISAN KAISHA : Started shipping pure EPA active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to United States
PU
12:42aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Reveals the Design of the All-New Outlander PHEV Model- Online World Premiere to be Held on October 28
PU
12:32aDOHA BANK Q P S C : bags Award for Best Digital Bank for Qatar
PU
12:32aTETRA BIO PHARMA : Financial Document
PU
12:32aINFO EDGE INDIA : Reg 74(5) RTA Certificate 30-09-2021
PU
12:32aDA allots initial P822 M to help farmers, fishers affected by “Typhoon Maring”
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Perseus Mining : Positive Exploration Results at Perseus's Yaouré Mine
2Fed lays out plan to reduce bond purchases, flags inflation worries
3G20 backs IMF chief's new trust to reach broader range of countries in ..
4Achieving Carbon Neutrality: How to Become a Carbon Neutral Business by..
5Factbox: How Target, Home Depot, UPS, FedEx plan to ease U.S. port cong..

HOT NEWS