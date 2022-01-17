Log in
Revised Report on Indices of Industrial Production (November 2021)

01/17/2022 | 11:45pm EST
Revised Report for November 2021 (released at 13:30, January 18, 2022)

Indices of Industrial Production

Seasonally Adjusted Index Original Index
index Change from the previous month(%) index Change from the previous year(%)
Production 97.5 7.0 100.2 5.1
Shipments 95.3 7.4 97.3 3.5
Inventories 100.7 2.0 100.7 5.6
Inventory Ratio 116.4 -2.3 113.8 0.6

Indices of Production Capacity and Operating Ratio

Production Capacity Original Index
index Change from the previous month(%) Change from the previous year(%)
96.2 0.1 -1.1
Operating Ratio Seasonally Adjusted Index Original Index
index Change from the previous month(%) index Change from the previous year(%)
96.9 8.0 99.1 7.1

data download

Report on IIP( Production, shipments and Inventories ) Historical data of each index, Indices classified by Industry, Indices classified by use of Goods.Report on IIP( Production Capacity and Operating Ratio )Historical data of each index, Indices classified by Industry.Historical data etc.(data download)Excel and csv files of each index (Year, Fiscal Year, Quarter, Month), Previous indices, Indices of Industrial Production Weight, etc.Results in the past< /a>Outline of the result, Report on IIP, Infographcs of IIP, in the past.Release date of Indices of Industrial Production We have published the release date of the Indices of Industrial Production(November 2021 - February 2023). Please click the above-mentioned.
(updated at December 28, 2021)

Disclaimer

METI - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the State of Japan published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 04:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS