Revised Report on Indices of Industrial Production (October 2021)

12/13/2021 | 11:38pm EST
Revised Report for October 2021 (released at 13:30, December 14, 2021)

Indices of Industrial Production

Seasonally Adjusted Index Original Index
index Change from the previous month(%) index Change from the previous year(%)
Production 91.1 1.8 93.0 -4.1
Shipments 88.7 2.4 90.3 -5.6
Inventories 98.7 0.6 98.2 2.2
Inventory Ratio 119.2 -0.6 117.7 4.7

Indices of Production Capacity and Operating Ratio

Production Capacity Original Index
index Change from the previous month(%) Change from the previous year(%)
96.1 -0.1 -1.2
Operating Ratio Seasonally Adjusted Index Original Index
index Change from the previous month(%) index Change from the previous year(%)
89.7 6.2 90.3 -5.2

Report on IIP( Production, shipments and Inventories ) Historical data of each index, Indices classified by Industry, Indices classified by use of Goods.Report on IIP( Production Capacity and Operating Ratio )Historical data of each index, Indices classified by Industry.Historical data etc.(data download)Excel and csv files of each index (Year, Fiscal Year, Quarter, Month), Previous indices, Indices of Industrial Production Weight, etc.Results in the past< /a>Outline of the result, Report on IIP, Infographcs of IIP, in the past.Release date of Indices of Industrial Production We have published the release date of the Indices of Industrial Production(November 2020 - February 2022). Please click the above-mentioned.
Disclaimer

METI - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the State of Japan published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 04:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS