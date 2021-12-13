Revised Report on Indices of Industrial Production (October 2021)

Revised Report for October 2021 (released at 13:30, December 14, 2021)
Indices of Industrial Production
|
|
Seasonally Adjusted Index
|
Original Index
|
index
|
Change from the previous month(%)
|
index
|
Change from the previous year(%)
|
Production
|
91.1
|
1.8
|
93.0
|
-4.1
|
Shipments
|
88.7
|
2.4
|
90.3
|
-5.6
|
Inventories
|
98.7
|
0.6
|
98.2
|
2.2
|
Inventory Ratio
|
119.2
|
-0.6
|
117.7
|
4.7
Indices of Production Capacity and Operating Ratio
|
Production Capacity
|
Original Index
|
index
|
Change from the previous month(%)
|
Change from the previous year(%)
|
96.1
|
-0.1
|
-1.2
|
Operating Ratio
|
Seasonally Adjusted Index
|
Original Index
|
index
|
Change from the previous month(%)
|
index
|
Change from the previous year(%)
|
89.7
|
6.2
|
90.3
|
-5.2
data download
Report on IIP( Production, shipments and Inventories )
Historical data of each index, Indices classified by Industry, Indices classified by use of Goods.Report on IIP( Production Capacity and Operating Ratio )
Historical data of each index, Indices classified by Industry.Historical data etc.(data download)Excel and csv files of each index (Year, Fiscal Year, Quarter, Month), Previous indices, Indices of Industrial Production Weight, etc.Results in the past< /a>Outline of the result, Report on IIP, Infographcs of IIP, in the past.Release date of Indices of Industrial Production
We have published the release date of the Indices of Industrial Production(November 2020 - February 2022). Please click the above-mentioned.
(updated at December 28, 2020)
Disclaimer
METI - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the State of Japan published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 04:37:10 UTC.