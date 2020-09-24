Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Revised Reporting Requirements for Federal Seafood Dealers in Portions of Alabama and Florida through October 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 09:10am EDT

KEY MESSAGE:

  • Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane on September 16, 2020.
  • NOAA Fisheries has determined that catastrophic conditions exist in the following counties:
    • Alabama:
      • Mobile, Baldwin
    • Florida:
      • Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf, Franklin, Wakulla, Leon, Jefferson, Taylor
  • Therefore, for any federally permitted dealer in the affected area who does not have access to electronic reporting, NOAA Fisheries is authorizing, through October 31, 2020:
    • Delayed reporting of trip tickets to NOAA Fisheries; and
    • The use of paper-based reporting forms for red snapper and grouper-tilefish individual fishing quota (IFQ) participants.
    • Dealers are to report all landings through the state trip ticket program as soon as possible.

MORE INFORMATION

  • Federal dealers in effected areas are released from the weekly reporting requirement of trip tickets to NOAA Fisheries through October 31, 2020, but must report all landings as soon as possible. For questions, contact the Fisheries Monitoring Branch: 305-361-4581.
  • The electronic systems for submitting landings and IFQ information to NOAA Fisheries will continue to be available to all dealers. Participants shall continue to use the electronic systems if it is accessible.
  • NOAA Fisheries has previously provided IFQ dealers the necessary paper forms and instructions for reporting during catastrophic conditions. Paper forms are also available upon request by calling IFQ Customer Service at the phone number listed above or by writing:

NOAA Fisheries
Southeast Regional Office
Sustainable Fisheries Division
263 13th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701-5505

  • The IFQ program functions available to participants in the geographic area affected by catastrophic conditions will be limited for those using the paper-based system. There will be no mechanism for transfers of IFQ shares or allocation for those using the paper-based system during catastrophic conditions.
  • Assistance in complying with the requirements of the paper-based system will be available via IFQ Customer Service 1-866-425-7627 Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Regulations implementing dealer reporting and the IFQ programs provide for delayed reporting and IFQ paper-based reporting in the event of catastrophic conditions. These regulations require NOAA Fisheries to determine when the catastrophic conditions exist, the duration of the catastrophic conditions, and which participants or geographic areas are affected.
  • NOAA Fisheries will continue to monitor and reevaluate the areas and duration of the catastrophic conditions. A subsequent Fishery Bulletin will be published if additional notice is needed.
SIGN UP FOR TEXT MESSAGE ALERTS - FIND OUT ABOUT IMMEDIATE OPENINGS AND CLOSURES

NOAA's Text Message Alert Program allows you to receive important fishery related alerts via text message (SMS). Standard message & data rates may apply. You may opt-out at any time.

Text alerts you may receive include:

  • Immediate fishery openings and closures
  • Any significant changes to fishing regulations that happen quickly

Sign up for one or more of the following groups:

  • Gulf of Mexico Recreational Fisheries Related Alerts
    • Text GULFRECFISH to 888777
  • Gulf of Mexico Commercial Fisheries Related Alerts
    • Text GULFCOMMFISH to 888777
  • South Atlantic Recreational Fisheries Related Alerts
    • Text SATLRECFISH to 888777
  • South Atlantic Commercial Fisheries Related Alerts
    • Text SATLCOMMFISH to 888777
  • Caribbean Fisheries Related Alerts
    • Text CARIBFISH to 888777

Join us every other Friday on NOAA Fish Instagram for Rec Fish Friday!

Other contacts:

Media: Kim Amendola, 727-551-5707

Allison Garrett, 727-551-5750

Disclaimer

National Marine Fisheries Service published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 13:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pKBS FASHION GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:21pALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Acquisition of Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties Leased to Investment-Grade Rated Tenant Dollar General for Approximately $3.2 Million
AQ
02:21pGOLDEN MATRIX : Third Quarter Revenues Tracking 40 Percent Higher Than Previous Quarter
AQ
02:21pAlpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties Leased to Investment-Grade Rated Tenant Dollar General for Approximately $3.2 Million
GL
02:21pGolden Matrix Third Quarter Revenues Tracking 40 Percent Higher Than Previous Quarter
GL
02:21pDXC TECHNOLOGY : Announces Leadership Appointments to Support the “new DXC"
BU
02:21pInnovative Strength and Competitiveness for Life Science Startups
BU
02:20pDUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DST Announces $ 1.1 Million New Financing
PU
02:20pDUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DST Announces $ 1.1 Million New Financing
PU
02:20pThe Message of the President of the Financial Supervisory Authority, Mr. Nicu Marcu, addressed within the Funds Administrators Summit in Romania
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group