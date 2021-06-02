Revisiting the Extent to Which Payroll Taxes Are Passed Through to Employees: Working Paper 2021-06

Working Paper Series Congressional Budget Office Washington, D.C. Revisiting the Extent to Which Payroll Taxes Are Passed Through to Employees Dorian Carloni Congressional Budget Office dorian.carloni@cbo.gov Working Paper 2021-06 June 2021 To enhance the transparency of the work of the Congressional Budget Office and to encourage external review of that work, CBO's working paper series includes papers that provide technical descriptions of official CBO analyses as well as papers that represent independent research by CBO analysts. Papers in this series are available at http://go.usa.gov/xUzd7. I thank Andreas Lichter of the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, Andreas Peichl of the University of Munich, and Sebastian Siegloch of the University of Mannheim for generously providing data on estimates of own-wage labor demand elasticities for the United States. I am grateful to Jaeger Nelson and Kerk Phillips for their invaluable assistance with CBO's overlapping generations model and to Wendy Edelberg (formerly of CBO), Jeffrey Kling, John McClelland, James Pearce, and Joseph Rosenberg for helpful comments and suggestions. I also thank Paul Kindsgrab of the University of Michigan, Greg Leiserson of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, Barra Roantree of the Economic and Social Research Institute, David Splinter of the Joint Committee on Taxation, and Alan Viard of the American Enterprise Institute. Although those experts provided considerable assistance, they are not responsible for the contents of this paper. Rebecca Lanning was the editor. www.cbo.gov/publication/57089

Abstract Empirical evidence on the incidence of payroll tax changes in the United States is limited and does not generally apply to changes in U.S. federal payroll taxes. Economic models can help inform the effects of such changes on households' well-being-that is, their welfare effects. In this paper, I rely on partial equilibrium and general equilibrium models to quantify the welfare effects of payroll tax changes. First, I develop a partial equilibrium model of tax incidence and evaluate the short-run incidence of payroll tax changes on employees in the United States and then estimate that model using a sample of U.S. tax returns and existing estimates of labor supply and demand elasticities. I estimate that 58 percent of the additional tax burden created by an increase in the payroll tax rate applicable to all earnings would fall on employees in the short run, and the remainder would fall on capital and other nonlabor factors of production. The predicted burden on employees for tax changes that apply only to taxable earnings at certain levels of earnings would vary. Specifically, I estimate that 23 percent of the tax burden from an increase in the Medicare surtax rate and 62 percent of the tax burden from an increase in the Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance tax rate would be shifted to employees in the short run. Although I estimate that employees would bear only a portion of the burden of increases in tax rates, I find that employees would bear more of the full burden of increases in payroll taxes that result from changes in tax thresholds or increases in the share of total compensation that is taxable. I complement the partial equilibrium analysis with a discussion of the joint incidence of payroll tax changes and the use of the change in revenues in a general equilibrium model, which accounts for additional longer-run effects of those tax changes. I show that the long-run incidence of the tax would depend on the macroeconomic effects of the tax changes considered and illustrate the effects of alternative payroll tax changes under the same use of the revenues. Finally, because of limitations of the theoretical analysis, I relate those estimates to those provided by the recent literature on other countries and discuss how the insights from those studies can further inform the analysis of payroll tax incidence in the United States. Keywords: Payroll taxes, tax incidence JEL Classification: H0, H22, H24

Contents Introduction..................................................................................................................................... 1 Estimating Payroll Tax Incidence After a Tax Change .................................................................. 3 Computing the Overall Incidence on Employees ....................................................................... 3 Separating the Incidence of a Tax Change From Changes in Hours Worked ............................ 4 Distinguishing Between Short-Run and Long-Run Incidence.................................................... 5 Using Partial Equilibrium Models to Quantify the Welfare Effects of Payroll Tax Changes ........ 5 A Stylized Partial Equilibrium Model of Tax Incidence for a Proportional Payroll Tax ............... 7 Increase in Payroll Taxes Levied on Employers......................................................................... 7 Increase in Payroll Taxes Levied on Employees ........................................................................ 8 Conditions Under Which Employees Bear the Full Burden of the Tax Change ........................ 9 A Framework for Estimating Payroll Tax Incidence in the United States ..................................... 9 Model With a Nonlinear Payroll Tax Schedule ........................................................................ 10 Small Increases in Payroll Taxes .............................................................................................. 11 Average Share of the Tax Burden on Employees for Small Payroll Tax Changes .................. 12 Average Share of the Tax Burden on Employees for Existing Payroll Taxes.......................... 13 Estimates of Payroll Tax Incidence in a Partial Equilibrium Model ............................................ 13 Sample Selection....................................................................................................................... 14 Labor Supply Elasticities .......................................................................................................... 15 Labor Demand Elasticities ........................................................................................................ 17 Estimated Share of the Tax Burden on Employees for Small Payroll Tax Changes ................ 17 Estimated Share of the Tax Burden on Employees for Existing Payroll Taxes ....................... 23 General Equilibrium Effects of Payroll Tax Changes .................................................................. 24 Additional Insights From Recent Studies on Payroll Tax Incidence ............................................ 27 Downward Wage Rigidity ........................................................................................................ 27 Design and Remittance of the Tax............................................................................................ 28 Perceived Future Benefits ......................................................................................................... 28 Degree of Firms' Market Power ............................................................................................... 29 State of the Economy ................................................................................................................ 29 Institutional Setting ................................................................................................................... 29

Conclusion .................................................................................................................................... 30 Appendix....................................................................................................................................... 32 Derivation of Incidence Formulas With Proportional Payroll Taxes ....................................... 32 Derivation of Incidence Formulas With Nonlinear Payroll Taxes ........................................... 34 Recursive Algorithm to Compute the Share of the Tax Burden for Existing Taxes ................ 42 Figures........................................................................................................................................... 43 Tables ............................................................................................................................................ 50 References Cited ........................................................................................................................... 55

Introduction Payroll taxes are the second largest source of federal tax revenues in the United States after individual income taxes. Federal payroll taxes, which are collected to finance Social Security, Medicare, and unemployment insurance, raised $1.2 trillion in 2019, or 5.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and 35.9 percent of total tax revenues (CBO 2020a). Because payroll taxes are such a large source of tax revenues, estimates of the extent to which those taxes do or do not get shifted to employees have important implications for evaluating the effects of such taxes on employment, the distribution of income, and economic growth. For example, if employers shifted most of the burden of a higher payroll tax to their employees through lower after-tax wages, reductions in labor demand would probably be limited. A large pass-through of the tax to wages rather than to other forms of income also affects estimates of how after-tax income is distributed among households because wages are distributed differently than those other forms of income. In addition, to the extent that business profits and investment are causally linked, a large pass-through of the tax to employees that has small effects on employers and profits implies that a payroll tax change would have less effect on economic growth. Traditionally, economists project that payroll taxes are fully borne by employees through lower wages, at least in the long run. But empirical research on the relationship between payroll tax changes and employees' compensation in the United States is limited, is focused on changes in state unemployment benefits or employer-provided health insurance and is probably not generalizable to changes in U.S. federal payroll taxes. By contrast, the empirical literature on payroll tax incidence in other countries is more developed and often shows less than full pass-through of payroll tax changes to employees, but that evidence is not directly applicable to the United States because of differences in those countries' institutional settings. In this paper, I combine theory and existing empirical evidence to revisit the extent to which payroll taxes are passed through to employees and to contribute to the discussion on the incidence of U.S. federal payroll tax changes. Like the rest of the theoretical literature on the topic, this paper considers the burden of payroll taxes in isolation, therefore ignoring the effect of payroll tax changes on future Social Security benefits. My estimates, which rely on stylized models and vary among those models, are useful for highlighting important determinants of payroll tax incidence but do not account for the details of a specific payroll tax proposal. I complement those model-based estimates with a discussion of the empirical literature on payroll tax incidence. That literature is useful both to highlight the methods used when estimating payroll tax incidence empirically and to illustrate additional factors that can affect the incidence of a specific payroll tax proposal on employees. For example, that literature shows that both the statutory incidence and the direction of payroll tax changes can affect the share of the burden on employees. First, I develop a partial equilibrium model and rely on short-run labor elasticities to estimate the short-run incidence of payroll tax changes on employees. That model is an extension of the model 1

