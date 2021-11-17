Revitalizing the Sugar Sector

Agriculture CS Hon Peter Munya has announced an increase on Sugar Prices from the current Ksh3,833 per tonne to Ksh4,112 per tonne, Effective November 18th 2021.

In a press statement CS Munya has said that the Sugar Industry has witnessed a steady increase in sugar production due to enhanced investments by both the government and private sector players.

"Sugar production increase is due to improved availability of sugarcane in all sugar growing areas attributed to favourable weather conditions and improved cane prices," he added.

Therefore, the CS has directed cane millers to adhere to the new prices while making payments to the farmers, noting that any farmer being paid less should report to the Agriculture and Food Authority for redress.

