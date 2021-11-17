Log in
Revitalizing the Sugar Sector – Agriculture CS Hon Peter Munya has announced an increase on Sugar Prices

11/17/2021 | 02:21pm EST
Revitalizing the Sugar Sector

Agriculture CS Hon Peter Munya has announced an increase on Sugar Prices from the current Ksh3,833 per tonne to Ksh4,112 per tonne, Effective November 18th 2021.

In a press statement CS Munya has said that the Sugar Industry has witnessed a steady increase in sugar production due to enhanced investments by both the government and private sector players.

"Sugar production increase is due to improved availability of sugarcane in all sugar growing areas attributed to favourable weather conditions and improved cane prices," he added.

Therefore, the CS has directed cane millers to adhere to the new prices while making payments to the farmers, noting that any farmer being paid less should report to the Agriculture and Food Authority for redress.

For more Information Contact Us
Hotline: 0800724891

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries of Kenya published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
