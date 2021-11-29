Revive Holdings Appoints Shane Mace as Chairman and CEO

Strategic Hire Brings a Highly Accomplished Industry Veteran to Revive

Revive Holdings announced today that it has appointed Shane Mace as Chief Executive Officer of Revive Infrastructure Group and Chairman of the Board of Revive Holdings.

Mr. Mace brings more than 25 years of experience in the infrastructure services sector. As the founder and CEO of Track Utilities, he grew the company substantially before selling it to a private equity firm. Mr. Mace also served as the CFO of Masco and began his career as Controller and General Manager of Orius Corp. and Honstead Homes.

Revive Holdings is the parent company of Revive Infrastructure Group and its affiliate operating company, Excel Utility Contractors. Revive provides critical infrastructure project management, construction, installation, and maintenance services to commercial and government customers in the telecommunication, water/wastewater and power industries.

As CEO of Revive Infrastructure Group, Mr. Mace will be responsible for guiding overall corporate strategy and operations for the company. He will also continue in his role as a Senior Operating Partner with Sileo Capital, the private equity sponsor for Revive.

“We are thrilled to once again be partnering with Shane,” said Sengal Selassie, CEO and Founder of Brightwood Capital Advisors. “We first invested alongside him while he was leading and scaling Track Utilities, which generated significant returns for our investors. Given Shane’s proven track record of achievement, we are confident that with his involvement we will realize similar success with Revive Infrastructure Group.”

“While I have had many opportunities to partner with other organizations, the opportunity to reunite with members of the Sileo Capital, Brightwood and Excel Utility teams was simply too good to pass up,” said Shane Mace, CEO of Revive Infrastructure Group. “Revive is building a world class organization focused on building trusted partnerships with our customers and our employees. That means safely delivering high quality, on-time, cost competitive services for our customers and providing opportunities for our employees to work in a place where they are respected, paid for performance and can advance their careers."

About Revive Holdings

About Sileo Capital

Sileo Capital (Si-lay-oh) is a unique independent sponsor that not only makes principal equity investments, but also provides strategy, operations, financial and transaction consulting. Sileo’s equity investments are focused on industries where its team has extensive transaction and operations experience (e.g., multi-unit, critical infrastructure services, government services, and waste management). Sileo deploys its financial and intellectual capital with North American-based companies where it can partner with intelligent, experienced people of high integrity and character to build businesses that it can be proud of and that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.sileocapital.com.

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 45 employees manages approximately $4 billion in capital (or of assets) on behalf of its investor base. For more information, please visit www.brightwoodlp.com.

