Revocation of Bureau de Change Licence - Bellagio Bureau de Change.

10/09/2020 | 11:05am EDT

Bank of Botswana

October 9, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

REVOCATION OF BUREAU de CHANGE LICENCE

The Bank of Botswana (Bank) wishes to inform members of the public that, in line with licensing powers enshrined in Section 30(1) of the Bank of Botswana Act (Cap. 55:01), and Bank of Botswana (Bureaux de Change) Regulations (Regulations), it has revoked, with immediate effect, the licence issued to Bellagio Bureau de Change to transact foreign exchange business owing to non- compliance with the Regulations.

Accordingly, the public is advised not to transact foreign exchange business with any person purporting to trade in the name of Bellagio Bureau de Change.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a criminal offence, under Section 30(4) of the Bank of Botswana Act (Cap. 55:01), to conduct the business of buying and selling foreign currency without a valid licence issued by the Bank.

For further information, please contact, Dr. Seamogano Mosanako. Head of Communications and Information Services, on mosanakos@bob.bwor telephone at +267 360 6083 or 360 6382 or +267 360 6315 or www.bankofbotswana.bw

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 15:04:05 UTC
