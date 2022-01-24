Log in
Revocation of Bureau de Change Licence – Rain Bureau de Change

Bank of Botswana

January 18, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

REVOCATION OF BUREAU de CHANGE LICENCE

The Bank of Botswana (Bank) wishes to inform the public that, in line with licensing powers accorded by Section 30(1) of the Bank of Botswana Act (Cap. 55:01), and Bank of Botswana (Bureaux de Change) Regulations, it has revoked, with immediate effect, the licence issued to Rain Bureau de Change to transact foreign exchange business following the cessation of operations.

Accordingly, the public is advised not to transact foreign exchange business with any person purporting to trade in the name of Rain Bureau de Change.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a criminal offence, under Section 30(4) of the Bank of Botswana Act (Cap. 55:01), to conduct the business of buying and selling foreign currency without a valid licence issued by the Bank.

For further information, please contact, Dr. Seamogano Mosanako. Head of Communications and Information Services, at mosanakos@bob.bwor +267 360 6083, 360 6382 or +267 360 6315 or www.bankofbotswana.bw

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
