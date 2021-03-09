Log in
RevoltTOKEN Updates Website With Video On ALYI EV Ecosystem Transformation Plans

03/09/2021 | 03:32pm EST
DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced its finance partner, RevoltTOKEN, has updated its website with a new video detailing plans to transform ALYI's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Platform.

www.RevoltTOKEN.com

Last week, ALYI's finance partner RevoltTOKEN initiated the sale of Revolt Tokens (RVLT) through the Revolt Token web site (www.revolttoken.com)

The funds raised through the sale of Revolt Tokens will be dedicated to the funding of the overall Alternet Systems Electric Vehicle ecosystem.

The purchase price is U.S. $1.00 per RVLT, which will be delivered to an ERC20 Compatible Wallet of your choice (e.g. Trust Wallet)

Currently Revolt Tokens (RVLT) can be purchased in exchange for other tokens or cryptocurrency, or in exchange for funds delivered into an escrow account via wire transfer. 

The purchase process requires 3 simple steps. The first one is to create a User ID and password – follow the link below to get started: http://www.revolttoken.com/RVLTICO

Next, a link to register and collect Know-Your-Customer will be sent.

Once verified, an email confirmation will be sent, and you can then proceed to complete your purchase of the Revolt Token. You can buy multiple times with the same ID.

Registration and purchase requests will be processed on a first come, first serve basis.

Any questions or issues during any step of the process can be addressed by emailing customer support at support@revolttoken.com.

Soon, Revolt Token will also be available to trade via a cryptocurrency exchange listing. 

Anyone interested in Revolt Token (RVLT) should review the information available on the Revolt Token (RVLT) website and continue to monitor the Revolt Token (RVLT) website for updates regarding the availability of new Revolt Token (RVLT) purchasing functionality, and the listing of Revolt Token (RVLT) on the cryptocurrency exchanges. 

The Revolt Token (www.revolttoken.com) website will also include the evolving information regarding the exchangeability of Revolt Token (RVLT) for other Alternet System Electric Vehicle Ecosystem components intended to include Alternet's Revolt Electric Motorcycles, and/or entry into participation in Alternet's annual Electric Vehicle Race (EV Grand Prix) and Electric Vehicle Technology Symposium.

Visit Revolt Token (RVLT)'s website at www.RevoltToken.com.

Please do not hesitate to email any questions to ir@revolttoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolttoken-updates-website-with-video-on-alyi-ev-ecosystem-transformation-plans-301243880.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
