Revolutionary Monet Curing Laser Upgrades To 1-Second Cure

11/04/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first handheld dental curing laser continues to revolutionize dentistry as AMD Lasers, Inc. (AMD) announces an upgrade of their Monet™ Curing Laser from a 3-second cure to a 1-second cure.

Monet can cure 3-4 mm depths of composites in 1-second.

Light curing is an essential procedure in daily dental practices. The LED curing light has been widely adopted in the dental practice since its introduction in 2001 by Dr. Densen Cao, PhD and a distribution partner. LED curing light technology has saved the dentist on average $6,000 per year compared to halogen curing lights. However, even the LED curing light has certain limitations, including an uncollimated light beam (light intensity decreasing dramatically with distance from the emitting orifice), inefficient curing, long cure times, and other short comings.

The 1-second cure, Monet Curing Laser features: 1) Curing of major composites in the market to 3-4 mm depths in 1 second; 2) Less shrinkage and high initial polymer conversion rate compared to LED curing lights; 3) Compatible with all major composites in the market; 4) No heat issues; 5) Features such as one button operation, coherent collimated beam, 360 degree rotatable head, easy battery exchange, built in radiometer in the charging base, apertures for different beam size, light protection aperture, and others.

"Practitioners have been overwhelmed by the features of Monet vs. LED curing lights since we introduced the Monet Curing Laser with a 3-second cure in February 2021. Many of them do not believe the 1-second cure until they tried the Monet. Internal and independent research has proven that Monet can cure 3-4 mm depths of composites in 1 second. Upgrading from 3 seconds to 1 second provides many benefits to dental procedures beyond the product value which is very competitive to top LED curing lights in the market." said, Dr. Densen Cao, PhD, President of AMD. "The Monet Curing Laser is leading the revolution of dental curing and provides easier, faster, and better curing in dental procedures, not only saving operating time but also ensures quality results for dental practitioners."

Detailed features of the Monet Curing Laser or a live demo can be found at www.amdlasers.com or call +1-866-999-2635.

About AMD Lasers, Inc.
AMD Lasers, Inc. (AMD), a subsidiary of the CAO Group, Inc. is a world leading company in diode laser technology in dentistry. Innovations from AMD have contributed to wide use of diode lasers in dentistry. For more details, visit www.amdlasers.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionary-monet-curing-laser-upgrades-to-1-second-cure-301416941.html

SOURCE AMD Lasers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
