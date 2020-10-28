Revv : Introduces 400+ Ready-to-Use Business Document Templates to Help Businesses Go Paperless Faster

The no-code document manager, Revv, announced the launch of 400+ professionally designed and ready-to-use business document templates to make it easier than ever for entrepreneurs. Founders, solopreneurs, builders, creators, consultants, and anyone can access hundreds of these business document templates and use them for their business. Their objective is to add another 500 templates across industries before the year ends.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005573/en/

Rishi Kulkarni, co-founder, says, “The pandemic-ridden world suddenly saw everything move remote, move online. Documents remain disconnected from most business systems. It is time to change that. Revv’s document templates are backed by the power of analytics, intelligence, and optimization that empowers users to run their business hassle-free.”

The new set of document templates are highly customizable, supported by a host of document creation and sharing options. Since these are across industries and business functions, all that is needed is to go to the templates store and search for the required template. These templates come with vetted content and can be easily mapped to an organization’s process and brand needs. There is no need to involve designers or even legal experts, Revv gives enough options that can be cherry-picked according to the business. Businesses can decide what editing control they want to enable, such that a template can be used as a form or an open document. The underlying intelligence engine enables converting existing documents into templates for reuse. Besides, Revv integrates easily with other business apps such as Google Sheets and CRMs giving the entrepreneurs a truly paperless and automated workflow that they need.

Since documents are pivotal to an organization’s progress and day-to-day workflows, the following features are what makes Revv’s templates a class apart-

Customizable cover page theme

Form-based document structure

Integration with e-signature

Sharing options for quick review, approval (soft-sign)

Creating and sending documents from templates using APIs

Machine learning powered conversion of documents to templates

Sharing document copies with multiple recipients for filling and signature

“There are really hundreds of do’s and don’ts when it comes to drafting a business document. What makes it interesting is that while there is a standard, there is also a subtle hint of personal taste depending on your brand guidelines. And this is what we, at Revv, are trying to achieve. We give users the convenience of choice, even when it comes to something as mundane as business documents,” adds Sameer Goel, co-founder.

Most businesses existing today are highly dependent on business software that is designed for the elite or too complex to operate. Revv plans to democratize that and enable its users to simplify the business document experience on a massive, ubiquitous scale.

About Revv:

Backed by Lightspeed, Matrix Partners, and Arka Ventures, Revv was founded by Freshworks alumni Rishi Kulkarni and Sameer Goel in 2018. With operations in Silicon Valley and Bangalore, India, Revv is designed as a document management system for entrepreneurs. As of now, Revv has more than 2000+ businesses trusting the platform and is poised for even greater growth in the future by including features like attaching supporting media/doc files, multi-language support, bulk creation of documents, and even user groups.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005573/en/