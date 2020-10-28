Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Revv : Introduces 400+ Ready-to-Use Business Document Templates to Help Businesses Go Paperless Faster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 09:14am EDT

 

The no-code document manager, Revv, announced the launch of 400+ professionally designed and ready-to-use business document templates to make it easier than ever for entrepreneurs. Founders, solopreneurs, builders, creators, consultants, and anyone can access hundreds of these business document templates and use them for their business. Their objective is to add another 500 templates across industries before the year ends.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005573/en/

Rishi Kulkarni, co-founder, says, “The pandemic-ridden world suddenly saw everything move remote, move online. Documents remain disconnected from most business systems. It is time to change that. Revv’s document templates are backed by the power of analytics, intelligence, and optimization that empowers users to run their business hassle-free.”

The new set of document templates are highly customizable, supported by a host of document creation and sharing options. Since these are across industries and business functions, all that is needed is to go to the templates store and search for the required template. These templates come with vetted content and can be easily mapped to an organization’s process and brand needs. There is no need to involve designers or even legal experts, Revv gives enough options that can be cherry-picked according to the business. Businesses can decide what editing control they want to enable, such that a template can be used as a form or an open document. The underlying intelligence engine enables converting existing documents into templates for reuse. Besides, Revv integrates easily with other business apps such as Google Sheets and CRMs giving the entrepreneurs a truly paperless and automated workflow that they need.

Since documents are pivotal to an organization’s progress and day-to-day workflows, the following features are what makes Revv’s templates a class apart-

  • Customizable cover page theme
  • Form-based document structure
  • Integration with e-signature
  • Sharing options for quick review, approval (soft-sign)
  • Creating and sending documents from templates using APIs
  • Machine learning powered conversion of documents to templates
  • Sharing document copies with multiple recipients for filling and signature

“There are really hundreds of do’s and don’ts when it comes to drafting a business document. What makes it interesting is that while there is a standard, there is also a subtle hint of personal taste depending on your brand guidelines. And this is what we, at Revv, are trying to achieve. We give users the convenience of choice, even when it comes to something as mundane as business documents,” adds Sameer Goel, co-founder.

Most businesses existing today are highly dependent on business software that is designed for the elite or too complex to operate. Revv plans to democratize that and enable its users to simplify the business document experience on a massive, ubiquitous scale.

About Revv:

Backed by Lightspeed, Matrix Partners, and Arka Ventures, Revv was founded by Freshworks alumni Rishi Kulkarni and Sameer Goel in 2018. With operations in Silicon Valley and Bangalore, India, Revv is designed as a document management system for entrepreneurs. As of now, Revv has more than 2000+ businesses trusting the platform and is poised for even greater growth in the future by including features like attaching supporting media/doc files, multi-language support, bulk creation of documents, and even user groups.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aEXXON MOBIL : Thinking about trading options or stock in Exxon Mobil, Automatic Data Processing, Tesla, Shopify, or Coca-Cola?
PR
09:32aTUPPERWARE BRANDS : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Tupperware Brands, EXACT Sciences, or Roku?
PR
09:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Ge announces third quarter 2020 results
AQ
09:32aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Thinking about trading options or stock in Microsoft, First Solar, Zoom Video, Amazon, or Johnson & Johnson?
PR
09:32a55IP : Brings on Three New Managing Directors
BU
09:32aANDERSEN GLOBAL : Initiates Expansion into Albania
BU
09:32aFIDUCIARY TRUST INTERNATIONAL : Continues Expanding Radnor Office, Welcoming Julia C. Wirts, CFA® as Portfolio Manager
BU
09:31aADANI ENTERPRISES : Lloyd's insurer Apollo to stop underwriting Adani coal mine from Sept. 2021
RE
09:31aMIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31aKNORR BREMSE : expands its stake in Rail Vision
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft cloud business gathers steam as pandemic boosts growth
3EXCLUSIVE: Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries
4Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom
5DELIVERY HERO SE : European stocks hit late-May lows as lockdown fears rattle investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group