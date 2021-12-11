Log in
RewardsX Launches, the First DAO Vault Utility

12/11/2021 | 08:35am EST
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2021) -  RewardsX is happy to announce its launch, as it aims to be the first DAO vault utility. It is the only hyper deflationary token with exponential rewards and NFT DAO utility.

RewardsX works on an autonomous frictionless yield farming and liquidity generation protocol. User can generate revenue in ETH & Londex through the $REX token.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/107373_118454d374aa9968_002.jpg


Figure 1: RewardsX Launches, the first DAO Vault Utility 

RewardsX Mission

The mission of RewardsX is to create a dApp that rewards its holders with ETH along with an NFT-focused and community-driven project and their vision is to become the leading ecosystem which combines the cryptocurrency and NFT space with heavy emphasis on rewards.

Rewards

ETH is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

LONDEX is a rewards token with a 5% auto claim Ethereum reflections as revenue income.

Every transaction made would be taxed and channeled towards buying these two tokens and redistributing it to holders according to their holdings.

Decentralized Autonomous Organization

  • Funds accumulated would be channeled into the purchase of NFTs which would then be randomly distributed to RewardsX users in terms of NFTs or flipped rewards through a lottery system.
  • Community would be heavily exposed to NFT space where our team is highly experienced in this field
  • Blue-chip NFTs to be purchased would be community voted through polls
  • Blue-chip NFTs or profits from flipped Blue-chip NFTs would be then randomly given to users.

Tax

Buy and sell tax = 10%
ETH: 4%
LONDEX: 3%
Marketing and Vault: 2%
Liquidity: 1%

Supply

RewardsX is the next evolution of a reflection token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). With aims to have multiple rewards system in ETH and Londex.

  • 7% of every buy/sell is redistributed to all holders in ETH (4%) and Londex (3%).
  • Londex also provides ETH reflections of 5%

Presale and Liquidity: 65%
Burnt: 30%
Marketing and DAO vault: 4%
Team: 1%

$REX dashboard

RewardsX is building an interface for users to view their rewards and balance easily on the dashboard. With staking to be added in the future as well.

DAO Vault (NFT)

The DAO vault is owned by the holders of $REX. Everyone plays a part and has a say on which Blue Chips we purchase/ flip (for example, a Bored Ape Yacht Club/ Mutant Ape Yacht Club).

About RewardsX

RewardsX is the first of its kind DAO Utility combined with rewards system introduced on the BSC Ecosystem. It strives to create a massive community bridging the connection between cryptocurrency and the NFT space where users can generate rewards.

Audit: https://dessertswap.finance/audits/RewardsX-BSC-Audit-13194065.pdf
CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/rewardsx/
Media Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rewardsxtoken
Telegram: https://t.me/rewardsx
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RewardsX

Media Contact:
Company: RewardsX
Contact Name: Jeff Alvarez
E-mail: rex@rewardsx.io
Website: https://rewardsx.io/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107373


© Newsfilecorp 2021
