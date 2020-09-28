Log in
Rheos Medicines : to Participate in Stifel 2020 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit

09/28/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Rheos Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company harnessing insights in immunometabolism to create a new class of therapeutics for patients with severe immune-mediated diseases, will participate in the upcoming Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit hosted by Stifel. Dr. Edward Driggers, Rheos’s Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a panel discussion entitled “The Key To Unlocking Immune Cell Function” at 2:00 PM EDT on Thursday, October 1st, 2020.

A live webcast of the event will be available here: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel23/panel6/2330952.

About Rheos Medicines

Rheos Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing insights in immunometabolism to develop novel therapeutics for patients with severe immune-mediated diseases. Our approach targets the underlying intracellular metabolism of immune cells and has the potential to unlock a new frontier in drug discovery for immune-mediated disease. Through a proprietary platform and product engine that integrates multiple “omic” datasets, we systematically define the biologic links between immune cell metabolism and function and simultaneously identify new drug targets and biomarkers of disease to bring precision to the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. We have assembled leading scientists whose discoveries opened the field of immunometabolism, clinicians with a deep understanding of immune-mediated diseases, and an experienced biotech leadership team. Rheos was founded by Third Rock Ventures and is located in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.rheosrx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
HOT NEWS
