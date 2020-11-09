Log in
Rhino : Announces Martha Dreiling and Alastair Wood as Head of Operations and Legal Department

11/09/2020 | 02:26pm EST

Today, Rhino announced Martha Dreiling, former VP of Analytics and Corporate Operations at Attune, and Alastair Wood, former General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at Kindur, as its SVP of Operations and VP of the Legal department, respectively. Martha and Alastair join Rhino’s Executive team at a time of rapid growth. The company has doubled from 45 to 90 employees since June 1st, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006014/en/

Martha Dreiling (Photo: Business Wire)

Martha Dreiling (Photo: Business Wire)

Martha joins Rhino from Brightfield, a leading SaaS talent analytics organization where she served as Chief of Staff. Prior to Brightfield, she served as the VP of Analytics and Corporate Operations at Attune, an InsurTech company focused on SMB insurance. Previously, Martha spent 9 years at OnDeck as their SVP of Operations. She joined OnDeck after their B round and was a member of the executive team that took the company public in 2014. Throughout her career, Martha has managed teams ranging from Operations to Sales to Marketing to Analytics and People. Martha has a B.A. in Disaster Management and an M.B.A.

“I’m thrilled to join Rhino at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. Rhino is on a rocket-ship growth trajectory and is offered in over 1 million homes across America,” said Ms. Dreiling. “Our success will be rooted in delivering lasting value to our partners and renters and we’re well on our way to helping millions of people access more affordable ways to rent a home.”

Alastair joins Rhino from Kindur, an innovative FinTech and InsurTech retirement platform, where he served as General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. An original member of Kindur’s management team, Alastair played a key role in building a suite of digital wealth management, financial planning, asset management, and insurance products and was responsible for legal and regulatory oversight of its registered businesses. Prior to joining Kindur, Alastair served as Chief of Staff to Citigroup’s General Counsel and as the Chief Administrative Officer for Citi's 1,500-employee global legal team. He worked extensively with the Global Senior Management team to execute on the firm’s strategic priorities and company-wide initiatives.

“I’m proud to join a company that’s helping solve the housing affordability crisis in ways that benefit both our partners and renters. Rhino is changing what an insurance company can be, one innovative product at a time. I’m excited to help our teams scale their impact,” said Mr. Wood.

“We’re tremendously excited to welcome two exceptionally talented, experienced, and operationally strong executives to the Rhino team,” said Paraag Sarva, CEO of Rhino. “Both Martha and Alastair each have a wealth of experience when it comes to helping companies grow with efficiency and purpose. They will be instrumental in helping Rhino scale while delivering enormous value to our partners and renters.”

About Rhino

Rhino was founded with a goal to empower and improve the lives of renters. Their mission is to build products and services that give renters a more affordable way to live in the homes they want. Today, Rhino offers hundreds of thousands of renters a choice to reduce their upfront move-in costs, providing flexibility and financial freedom.


© Business Wire 2020
