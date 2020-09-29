Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rhino : Statement on the Advancement of “Renter's Choice” Legislation by the Atlanta City Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

Today, the Community Development and Human Services Committee of the Atlanta, Georgia City Council voted 6-0-1 to advance legislation that would offer all Atlanta renters the choice to use low-cost alternatives like Rhino’s insurance program in place of burdensome cash security deposits.

According to Brookings, more than 40% of low-and-moderate-income U.S. households have no emergency savings, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the financial strain felt by renters across the country. In order to address these unprecedented challenges, it will be crucial for city and state governments to provide financial alternatives for renters, especially in the absence of federal assistance.

In late 2019, Rhino released our Renter Choice and Flexibility Plan as a call to action for elected officials to take direct, pragmatic steps to address the financial burden that high upfront move-in costs place on renters across our country. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans of all ages grappled with rising rents, steep healthcare costs, and mountains of student loan debt. COVID-19 has only compounded these issues. Elected officials have an opportunity to rise to this occasion and provide renters with choices to dramatically lower costs and increase financial flexibility in a time of great need.

With today’s progress, Atlanta is on track to become the second city in the nation to pass Renter’s Choice legislation. Earlier this year, the city of Cincinnati, Ohio passed similar legislation to lower the cost of renting while keeping property owners protected, an action spearheaded by City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld and Mayor John Cranley.

In Atlanta, this legislative action is being led by City Council Member Amir Farokhi with the support of Council Members Matt Westmoreland, Antonio Brown, Michael Julian Bond, Joyce Sheperd, and Carla Smith. Their work to offer financial solutions will soon be a model for elected officials across the country.

Rhino will continue its efforts to engage with city and state government officials nationwide to urge them to embrace efforts to bring choice to renters.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:40pHORMEL FOODS : ® BLACK LABEL® Breakfast Food Truck Takes New Products to the Open Road
PU
05:40pEXPORTERS : Submit Soyfood Variety Samples
PU
05:40pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
05:40pEASTERN PROPERTY : EPH announces unaudited half-year result 2020
PU
05:40pUIC Law Remembers Judge Blanche M. Manning ('67)
GL
05:37pKlean Industries CEO, Jesse Klinkhamer is a featured Panelist on Gasification of Waste at the World Waste to Energy & Resources Summit
GL
05:35pRiseTech Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
05:34piLOOKABOUT Announces Results of the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Deferred Share Units
GL
05:34pMedia Usage Among Voters During Coronavirus
BU
05:33pILOOKABOUT : Announces Results of the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Deferred Share Units
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
3GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group