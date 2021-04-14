Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rhino : Adds Entrata and MRI, Leading the Industry in PMS Integrations

04/14/2021 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new integrations bolster Rhino’s suite of leasing software for property management companies

Rhino, the country’s largest security deposit insurance company, and cash deposit alternative for renters and property owners, today announced it was adding Entrata and MRI to its suite of property management system integrations. Rhino’s industry-leading integration list covers all major property management systems including Yardi, RealPage (OneSite and On-Site), Rent Manager, and Salesforce.

Entrata, the comprehensive property management software provider for property management companies, serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. MRI, a global technology platform for everything from property-level management and accounting to investment modeling and analytics, serves over 16 million units across 170 countries. Both property management systems include a wide variety of tools for property owners that help them manage payments, lease signing, analytics, and resident management. Entrata and MRI users can now integrate Rhino directly into their resident management system to automatically invite renters to Rhino and manage their information with ease.

Rhino's flagship product, security deposit insurance, acts as a direct replacement for a cash security deposit. Instead of a large upfront cash deposit, renters pay Rhino a small monthly fee that can be as little as $1.50 per month, and Rhino insures the property owner for damages that might occur and lost rent. Rhino’s integrations with property management systems enable property managers to securely invite new renters to replace their cash security deposit with a low-cost and affordable insurance policy at scale.

“Our integrations team and property management systems speak the same language, so all our partners need to do is connect us together. We send tens of thousands of automated invites to renters every day,” said Bryan Woods, Rhino Co-founder and CTO of Rhino. “We’re focused on putting money back in renters’ pockets faster while saving leasing teams a ton of time not performing repetitive tasks. Adopting Rhino means less work for leasing teams, not more.”

Rhino covers more than one million homes resulting in over $250 million in direct savings for renters.

About Rhino

Rhino was founded to give renters everywhere greater financial freedom to plan and enjoy their lives. We eliminate the need for traditional security deposits by replacing them with smart, affordable insurance so renters can maintain control of their cash. Instead of a large upfront cash security deposit, renters pay Rhino a small monthly fee, and Rhino insures the property owner for damages that might occur and lost rent. To date, we are offered in over 1 million homes, and we have saved renters over $250 million in cash.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aPADTEC S A  : announces installation of Statutory Audit Committee
PU
10:35aATLANTIA  : Sale of a 49% stake in Telepass completed
PU
10:35aFRONTIER SERVICES  : Resignation of executive director and deputy chairman
PU
10:35aDEUTSCHE HYPOTHEKENBANK (ACTIEN-GESELLSCHAFT) : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:34aECB's Lagarde says euro zone economy still on crutches
RE
10:33aRILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN  : SEC Filing (4/A)
PU
10:33aBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE  : Clarification Announcement in relation to Inadvertent Chinese Translation Error
PU
10:33aA Statement to the Congress on the Long-Term Solvency of the Highway Trust Fund
PU
10:33aASBISC ENTERPRISES  : Equity Research Report
PU
10:33aCHUBB  : Releases Annual Liability Limit Benchmark & Large Loss Profile Report
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease
4SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..
5BURBERRY GROUP PLC : LVMH shares hit record high after strong sales figures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ