Rhino : Adds Entrata and MRI, Leading the Industry in PMS Integrations

The new integrations bolster Rhino’s suite of leasing software for property management companies

Rhino, the country’s largest security deposit insurance company, and cash deposit alternative for renters and property owners, today announced it was adding Entrata and MRI to its suite of property management system integrations. Rhino’s industry-leading integration list covers all major property management systems including Yardi, RealPage (OneSite and On-Site), Rent Manager, and Salesforce.

Entrata, the comprehensive property management software provider for property management companies, serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. MRI, a global technology platform for everything from property-level management and accounting to investment modeling and analytics, serves over 16 million units across 170 countries. Both property management systems include a wide variety of tools for property owners that help them manage payments, lease signing, analytics, and resident management. Entrata and MRI users can now integrate Rhino directly into their resident management system to automatically invite renters to Rhino and manage their information with ease.

Rhino's flagship product, security deposit insurance, acts as a direct replacement for a cash security deposit. Instead of a large upfront cash deposit, renters pay Rhino a small monthly fee that can be as little as $1.50 per month, and Rhino insures the property owner for damages that might occur and lost rent. Rhino’s integrations with property management systems enable property managers to securely invite new renters to replace their cash security deposit with a low-cost and affordable insurance policy at scale.

“Our integrations team and property management systems speak the same language, so all our partners need to do is connect us together. We send tens of thousands of automated invites to renters every day,” said Bryan Woods, Rhino Co-founder and CTO of Rhino. “We’re focused on putting money back in renters’ pockets faster while saving leasing teams a ton of time not performing repetitive tasks. Adopting Rhino means less work for leasing teams, not more.”

Rhino covers more than one million homes resulting in over $250 million in direct savings for renters.

About Rhino

Rhino was founded to give renters everywhere greater financial freedom to plan and enjoy their lives. We eliminate the need for traditional security deposits by replacing them with smart, affordable insurance so renters can maintain control of their cash. Instead of a large upfront cash security deposit, renters pay Rhino a small monthly fee, and Rhino insures the property owner for damages that might occur and lost rent. To date, we are offered in over 1 million homes, and we have saved renters over $250 million in cash.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005575/en/