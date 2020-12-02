Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rhinomed Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 3rd

12/02/2020 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhinomed Ltd (OTCQB:RHNMF), based in Australia, focused on Nasal Airway Technology today announced that Michael Johnson, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd

DATE: December 3rd, 2020
TIME: 12:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/33ggdsm

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Rhinomed's new Nasal Swab Successfully registered with the USA FDA
  • Rhinomed's new Nasal Swab successfully registered with the Australian FDA

Rhinomed Ltd
Rhinomed is an airway technology company that seeks to radically improve the way you breathe, sleep, maintain your health and take medication.

Rhinomed's patented nasal technology leverages the physiology of the nose to optimise our breathing which is essential to restful sleep and to maintaining good health.

Rhinomed's vision for the future is to enable medications to be administered through the nose with the aim of improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the therapies, while seeking a reduction in side effects for patients.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhinomed-ltd-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-december-3rd-301183556.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:46aTREVALI MINING : IIROC Trade Resumption - TV.WT
AQ
08:46aENDO INTERNATIONAL : Completes Acquisition of BioSpecifics
PR
08:46aOne in 10 Paystubs Submitted to Lenders as Proof of Income are Fake
BU
08:46aNEWMONT : Announces Musselwhite Conveyor System Achieves Commercial Production
BU
08:46aAksia Completes Acquisition of Real Estate Specialist Alignium
BU
08:45aBANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO : Consolidated interim report on operations at 30 September 2020
PU
08:45aSOGEFI S P A : diesel expertise on the best-selling light commercial vehicles
PU
08:45aTANZANIAN GOLD : Q4 Financial Statements – August 31, 2020
PU
08:45aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
08:45aUSINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S A USIMINAS : Notice to the Market - APIMECSP 2020 (Portuguese Only)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ