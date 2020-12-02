Rhinomed Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 3rd

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhinomed Ltd (OTCQB:RHNMF), based in Australia, focused on Nasal Airway Technology today announced that Michael Johnson, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd.

DATE: December 3rd, 2020

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/33ggdsm

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Rhinomed's new Nasal Swab Successfully registered with the USA FDA

FDA Rhinomed's new Nasal Swab successfully registered with the Australian FDA

Rhinomed Ltd

Rhinomed is an airway technology company that seeks to radically improve the way you breathe, sleep, maintain your health and take medication.

Rhinomed's patented nasal technology leverages the physiology of the nose to optimise our breathing which is essential to restful sleep and to maintaining good health.

Rhinomed's vision for the future is to enable medications to be administered through the nose with the aim of improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the therapies, while seeking a reduction in side effects for patients.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

