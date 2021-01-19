Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining

01/19/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhotex ( www.rhotex.com ) has officially launched 3 miner cases configured with an in-built factory cooling system to ensure 100% efficiency as the chips generate heat. From Rhotex, this first of its kind innovation designed by seasoned crypto industry experts provides an environmentally responsible solution to today's challenges with the traditional miners by consuming lesser power supply compared to the output performance.

Rhotex currently offers a range of products in their new offer: RHO Lite, RHO Pro, and RHO Rack, which come with incredible features such as low power consumption, high-performance output, Wi-Fi/ Ethernet connection, easy setup and productive compatibility with various blockchain options. These combined with its inbuilt cooling system increases expected hash rate conversion hence giving it an edge in the industry. All products in the RHO series were painstakingly analyzed and tried under intense conditions.

Rhotex Inc.'s algorithm solutions integrate world-class hardware and software technologies for edge and cloud-to-edge enterprise solutions and mines Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash at high levels in remarkable time. Hash rate powers in the series include:

RHO Lite: 1000 TH/s - Bitcoin, 5 GH/s - Ethereum

RHO Pro: 1800 TH/s - Bitcoin, 10 GH/s - Ethereum and

RHO Rack: 4100 TH/s - Bitcoin, 20 GH/s - Ethereum.

Roberts Evans, CEO for Rhotex Inc., in a statement says the RHO series is an easy to use miner that optimizes energy efficiency while providing maximum output. "It's our way of contributing our quota to a green environment by creating an eco-friendly design with an in-built cooling system that has very low carbon emission. This is the first of its kind. We are very delighted by the opportunities this innovation offers," he further added.

To access the wide range of products on offer and learn more about Rhotex visit www.rhotex.com

About Rhotex:

Rhotex Inc. is the company behind the RHO Miner series which are eco-friendly high-quality cryptocurrency miners with an in-built cooling system that delivers extremely high hash power with low energy consumption. Their partners include Equinix, Avenga, Etiya, Altiostar, and many more. Headquartered in Toronto Canada, the company currently has facilities in Australia.

Contact Information:
Harry Sapra
747-216-1067
Rhotex Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aStratus Program Enables OEMs and Solution Builders to Develop Profitable, High-Value Edge Capabilities for Customers at Scale
GL
10:16aStellantis ceo says group's 14 car brands will be given opportunity "to rebound" and focus on profitable growth
RE
10:16aQUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
PR
10:16aVSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES : teams with Sky Packets on ‘smart city' applications
AQ
10:16aNOVAN : Corporate Presentation
PU
10:16aSentinel Trust Announces Transition of Leslie Kiefer Amann to Of Counsel
PR
10:16aEXTREME : Three Things to Keep in Mind Before Fully Upgrading to Wi-Fi 6
PU
10:16aCITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL : Ranks Among the “Top 100 Hong Kong-Listed Companies”
PU
10:14aEPA Takes RFS-related Actions to help Farmers and Refiners
PU
10:14aBNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Polish Financial Supervision Authority recommendation regarding suspension of dividend payment in the first half of 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ