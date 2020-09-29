Log in
Riboli Family Wines : Announces Launch of New Wine Brand, Highlands 41

09/29/2020 | 11:18am EDT

Adding a Super-Premium Brand from Paso Robles to the Riboli Estates Group

Renowned family-owned company, Riboli Family Wines, founded in 1917, is pleased to announce the national launch of Highlands 41, its newest estate-based brand within the Riboli Estates Group division. With a core mission of finding your own adventure and living life to the fullest, Highlands 41 is more than just a wine, it is a lifestyle. Proudly rooted in Paso Robles, our wines embody the spirit of adventure and the remarkable quality found in the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005858/en/

Highlands 41 is best served outdoors and paired with adventure. (Photo: Highlands 41 Wines)

Featuring three easy-to-sip varietals, a Cabernet Sauvignon, a Chardonnay and a Red Blend, each bottle is crafted to pair with enthusiasts around the world who enjoy life’s journey. Artfully crafted by Fourth Generation Winemaker Anthony Riboli, Highlands 41 offerings are priced at $13-$15 and continue to build upon the Riboli family's 100+year legacy of delivering award-winning wines.

Named after a combination of the historic Highway 41 and the rugged Creston Highlands, Highlands 41 is the embodiment of the energy and excitement you get from breaking out and taking the road less traveled. “California Cabernet Sauvignon is a key varietal in the Super-Premium segment and is also one of the fastest growing varietals,” says Anthony Riboli, fourth-generation vintner, “with Paso Robles being one of the fastest growing AVAs, we’re thrilled to introduce this new wine. Highlands 41 is made for those who embrace the thrill of breaking out and being independent.”

Each bottle of Highlands 41 is grown from sustainably farmed estate vineyards in Paso Robles and Monterey and produced at the Riboli Family sustainably certified winery. This brand captures the energy and excitement of visiting somewhere new, meeting new people, and exploring new adventures. Highlands 41 will take you on a journey to truly experience life and what is has to offer.

Join Us. Find Your Adventure. @highlands41wines #myh41adventure
For more information on Highlands 41, including where to find it at a store near you, visit highlands41.com.

To download Highlands 41 + Riboli Estates Group assets visit our Dropbox

About Riboli Family Wines:
Riboli Family Wines, a family-owned company since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines from both California's most prestigious wine-growing regions of Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley, in addition to Stella Rosa®, the #1 selling 750ml wine brand. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.


© Business Wire 2020
