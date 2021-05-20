Ribometrix Wins Triangle Business Journal's “Best Early-Stage Product Development Company” Award

Ribometrix, Inc., a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics that directly target RNA to treat human diseases, today announced that the company was honored to receive the Triangle Business Journal’s 2021 Life Sciences Award for “Best Early-Stage Product Development Company.”

The Awards recognize research organizations and individuals in Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina that are making great contributions to the fields of biotechnology and life sciences. RTP is the largest research park in the United States.

“The Ribometrix team is honored to be recognized among the technology leaders that make the RTP such a thriving hub for innovation,” said Michael Solomon, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Ribometrix. “At Ribometrix, innovation drives our work to deliver a new class of small molecule RNA therapeutics for patients in need. We are proud to be a North Carolina-based biotech advancing the regional focus on pursuing big ideas and gathering brilliant minds.”

About Ribometrix

Ribometrix is a biotechnology company pioneering a completely new class of small molecule therapeutics that directly target and modulate the function of RNA to treat human diseases. Ribometrix leverages its world-leading expertise in three-dimensional structural analysis of RNA to drive its discovery platform for the identification of novel small molecules that modulate the function of RNA and proteins associated with human disease. Ribometrix has established collaborations with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which leverage Ribometrix’s discovery platform. Ribometrix is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520006005/en/