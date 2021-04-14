Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ricardo North America : Brings Leaders Together Across Transportation, Finance, Government, Software and IoT for Inaugural Event, April 22

04/14/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ricardo Mobility Summit 2021: CONVERGENCE

Ricardo (https://ricardo.com/) has been engineering system-wide vehicle transportation solutions and advancements in clean mobility since 1915. On April 22, beginning at 11 a.m. EDT, the Ricardo Mobility Summit 2021: CONVERGENCE, in association with Automotive News, is bringing together a cast of thought leaders to discuss how the environment, electrification, autonomy, digitization, software and other factors are converging to define the future of mobility.

(For a complete roster of CONVERGENCE participants, go here.)

A quick event overview…

CONVERGENCE begins with The Automotive News Congress Conversations focusing on the impacts of globalism, electrification and consumers in a tech-first, post-pandemic world – and the resulting new business opportunities. Featured speakers include:

  • Jim Farley, CEO, Ford Motor Company
  • Ernie Garcia, CEO, Carvana
  • Sanjay Ravi, General Manager of Automotive, Mobility & Transportation Industry, Microsoft Corp.

The event continues with:

Ricardo North America President Marques McCammon getting one-on-one perspectives from industry leaders:

  • Dr. Kenneth Washington, CTO, Ford Motor Company
  • Ulrich Homann, Corporate VP, Microsoft
  • Monte Kaehr, Group VP Advanced Mobility and R&D, Toyota Motor North America

Five panel discussions – A sampling of panelists includes:

  • Top execs from multi-billion-dollar private equity firms (Dominic Schiano, Sr. Advisor, Evergreen Capital/The Gores Group and Josiah Lindsay, Managing Director, Fortress Investment Group) and transportation authorities such as Michigan’s Chief Mobility Officer Trevor Pawl
  • Propulsion experts from start-ups and industry cornerstones such as Bob Purcell, CEO, VIA Motors; John Bennett, CTO, Meritor; and Tony Pistagnesi, Head of Electrification, American Axle & Manufacturing
  • Transport tech gurus such as Aaron Jefferson, former Harman and ZF executive/current Vice President of Product, Luminar; and platform software expert Artur Seidel, Vice President Americas, Elektrobit.
  • Data activation experts from Ansys, Ford, Microsoft, KX & First Derivatives, PACCAR and Ricardo

New Ricardo product demos range from fuel cell electric integration with Toyota North America and optimized engine efficiency with Achates Power, to Ricardo’s reference software platform and optimized data collection utilities.

“A rare collection of issues and influences is converging to overhaul the current transportation landscape. It’s a half-century of change stuffed into the 2020s,” says McCammon. “We created CONVERGENCE to cover all mobility angles and trends and to highlight how Ricardo – a product agnostic organization – develops transportation solutions to fit our customer’s business, not the other way around.”

Go here to register for free and see the full schedule for the Ricardo Mobility Summit 2021: CONVERGENCE. The virtual event, presented in association with Automotive News, kicks off at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Ricardo plc, based in the United Kingdom and founded in 1915, is a global, multi-industry consultancy for engineering, technology, project innovation and strategy that is focused on providing quality engineering solutions on high efficiency, low emission, class-leading product innovation and robust strategic implementation. Ricardo North America, engineering specialists in advanced propulsion, software, thermal management and vehicle systems, is based in Detroit and is the U.S. subsidiary of Ricardo plc since the 1990s. The collective client list includes some of the world's major transportation original equipment manufacturers, supply chain organizations, energy companies, financial institutions and governments. For more information, visit www.ricardo.com and https://ricardo-northamerica.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:18pMACKINAC ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of MFNC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
12:17pBOBST  : Join BOBST at the FTA Europe Diamond Awards
PU
12:17pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES  : Adapting Security to Work Anywhere
PU
12:17pWINMARK CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:17pCARREFOUR  : Formulaire de vote CARREFOUR
PU
12:17pTELO GENOMICS  : Q2 - 2021
PU
12:17pBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
12:16pTECHSTEP ASA : Disclosure of voting proxies for the Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:16pOMADA HEALTH  : Extends Science of Behavior Change to Musculoskeletal Treatments Through Patented Computer Vision Technology
BU
12:16pNew Online Resources from PREPARE for Your Care Make It Easier to Engage in Advance Care Planning
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase heads for $94 billion valuation in Nasdaq debut
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ