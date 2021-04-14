Ricardo North America : Brings Leaders Together Across Transportation, Finance, Government, Software and IoT for Inaugural Event, April 22

Ricardo Mobility Summit 2021: CONVERGENCE

Ricardo (https://ricardo.com/) has been engineering system-wide vehicle transportation solutions and advancements in clean mobility since 1915. On April 22, beginning at 11 a.m. EDT, the Ricardo Mobility Summit 2021: CONVERGENCE, in association with Automotive News, is bringing together a cast of thought leaders to discuss how the environment, electrification, autonomy, digitization, software and other factors are converging to define the future of mobility.

(For a complete roster of CONVERGENCE participants, go here.)

A quick event overview…

CONVERGENCE begins with The Automotive News Congress Conversations focusing on the impacts of globalism, electrification and consumers in a tech-first, post-pandemic world – and the resulting new business opportunities. Featured speakers include:

Jim Farley, CEO, Ford Motor Company

Ernie Garcia, CEO, Carvana

Sanjay Ravi, General Manager of Automotive, Mobility & Transportation Industry, Microsoft Corp.

The event continues with:

Ricardo North America President Marques McCammon getting one-on-one perspectives from industry leaders:

Dr. Kenneth Washington, CTO, Ford Motor Company

Ulrich Homann, Corporate VP, Microsoft

Monte Kaehr, Group VP Advanced Mobility and R&D, Toyota Motor North America

Five panel discussions – A sampling of panelists includes:

Top execs from multi-billion-dollar private equity firms (Dominic Schiano, Sr. Advisor, Evergreen Capital/The Gores Group and Josiah Lindsay, Managing Director, Fortress Investment Group) and transportation authorities such as Michigan’s Chief Mobility Officer Trevor Pawl

Propulsion experts from start-ups and industry cornerstones such as Bob Purcell, CEO, VIA Motors; John Bennett, CTO, Meritor; and Tony Pistagnesi, Head of Electrification, American Axle & Manufacturing

Transport tech gurus such as Aaron Jefferson, former Harman and ZF executive/current Vice President of Product, Luminar; and platform software expert Artur Seidel, Vice President Americas, Elektrobit.

Data activation experts from Ansys, Ford, Microsoft, KX & First Derivatives, PACCAR and Ricardo

New Ricardo product demos range from fuel cell electric integration with Toyota North America and optimized engine efficiency with Achates Power, to Ricardo’s reference software platform and optimized data collection utilities.

“A rare collection of issues and influences is converging to overhaul the current transportation landscape. It’s a half-century of change stuffed into the 2020s,” says McCammon. “We created CONVERGENCE to cover all mobility angles and trends and to highlight how Ricardo – a product agnostic organization – develops transportation solutions to fit our customer’s business, not the other way around.”

Go here to register for free and see the full schedule for the Ricardo Mobility Summit 2021: CONVERGENCE. The virtual event, presented in association with Automotive News, kicks off at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Ricardo plc, based in the United Kingdom and founded in 1915, is a global, multi-industry consultancy for engineering, technology, project innovation and strategy that is focused on providing quality engineering solutions on high efficiency, low emission, class-leading product innovation and robust strategic implementation. Ricardo North America, engineering specialists in advanced propulsion, software, thermal management and vehicle systems, is based in Detroit and is the U.S. subsidiary of Ricardo plc since the 1990s. The collective client list includes some of the world's major transportation original equipment manufacturers, supply chain organizations, energy companies, financial institutions and governments. For more information, visit www.ricardo.com and https://ricardo-northamerica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005692/en/