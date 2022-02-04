Log in
Rice Statement on Passage of the America COMPETES Act

02/04/2022 | 12:46pm EST
WASHINGTON - U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) today voted YES for the America COMPETES Act. The bill passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 222-210.

The package will bolster American competitiveness against China, create good-paying manufacturing jobs, and boost federal investments in scientific and engineering research. It also fully funds the CHIPS Act to increase domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for microchips and semiconductors, critical technologies for cars, electronics, computers, and other essential items.

"Since the pandemic began, Americans in Nassau County and nationwide have felt the daily stress of supply chain issues and economic disruption," said Rep. Kathleen Rice, "The America COMPETES Act is a critical investment in our workers, businesses, and economy that will ensure the United States remains the global leader in innovation and technology. I look forward to working with the Senate to swiftly send this bill to the President's desk."

Disclaimer

Kathleen Rice published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 17:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS