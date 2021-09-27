Log in
Rich & Associates : Designs Parking for SoMa Project That's Transforming Detroit's SoMa District

09/27/2021 | 11:07am EDT
Rich & Associates, the world’s oldest firm dedicated solely to parking design, planning, and management, announced today that Phase 1 of the SoMa district development has been completed with the construction of 6-story mixed-use parking structure. Rich & Associates, as consultants to lead architects Neumann/Smith Architecture, served as parking consultant and structural engineer for the 213,099 square foot parking structure, which offers 591 parking spaces with office, retail, and restaurant space occupying the ground level.

“This project will transform the SoMo district of Midtown Detroit, and we are proud to have played a key role in its development,” said David Rich, Vice President of Rich & Associates. “The SoMa parking structure represents a 20-year collaboration between Neumann/Smith Architecture and Rich & Associates that includes the successful completion of 12 parking structures.”

About Rich & Associates

Rich & Associates (R&A) is the nation's foremost parking consulting firm, providing customized solutions for every type of parking need. Founded in 1963, Rich & Associates' industry-leading role as planners, designers, developers, and operators comes from our focused expertise in the ever-changing field of parking and mobility. In keeping with our founding principles, we provide innovative approaches to all aspects of parking. Working as a cohesive team, while partnering with our clients, we deliver quality services and successful customized solutions to meet the unique needs of each parking project. Rich & Associates can be found online at www.richassoc.com.


