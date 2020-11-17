Log in
Rich & Associates : Plays Crucial Role in Completion of Bedrock's Assembly Garage in Detroit's Corktown Neighborhood

11/17/2020 | 12:42pm EST

Rich & Associates, the world’s oldest firm dedicated solely to parking, design, planning and management, was Architect of Record for Bedrock’s recently opened Assembly Garage – a 450 space parking structure with infrastructure in place for 8,500 sq. ft. of future ground level retail space.

The parking structure in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood supports newly renovated lofts, known as ‘The Assembly’ – a 160,000 sq. ft. mixed-use development offering residential, office and retail space.

“The expertise provided by Rich & Associates was critical to the construction of our Assembly Garage,” said Kevin Bopp, VP of Parking & Mobility at Bedrock. “They were a crucial part of our team; and the role they played in architectural, engineering, civil and parking design allowed us to develop a high-class garage from the ground up, offering some of the most advanced modern amenities to parking.”

Notably, the Assembly Garage features:

  • Bedrock’s first example of vertically stacked EV charging stations – an arrangement that allows for more strategic placement of EV charging, as opposed to the typical first floor grouping.
  • Flash access controls in the entry/exit lanes – one of the city’s first examples in publicly accessibly parking.

Additionally, the Assembly Garage recently housed an international collaboration between Bedrock, Ford, and Bosch to test the latest in automated valet parking – the first of its kind in the United States. Video of the test can be found online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr8ZdVz8Te8.

“We are excited about the role we played in the development of this landmark parking structure, which provides extraordinary benefits to Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood,” said David Rich, vice president of Rich & Associates. “We are also thrilled that the garage is playing such an important role in the development of automated valet parking technology.”

The Assembly is a reformed four-story commercial building that was originally built in 1913, and which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

About Rich & Associates

Rich & Associates (R&A) is the nation's foremost parking consulting firm, providing customized solutions for every type of parking need. Founded in 1963, Rich & Associates' industry-leading role as planners, designers, developers, and operators comes from our focused expertise in the ever-changing field of parking and mobility. In keeping with our founding principles, we provide innovative approaches to all aspects of parking. Working as a cohesive team, while partnering with our clients, we deliver quality services and successful customized solutions to meet the unique needs of each parking project. Rich & Associates can be found online at www.richassoc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
