Rich nations to fund 80% of S.Africa's climate plan with loans, some hard to unlock

* South Africa, rich nations at odds over climate funds
* Funds would come mostly as loans, despite calls for grants
* At least 10% of funds at risk over country's procurement
rules
* South Africa still working on investment plan, long-term
costs
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - About 80% of the billions
of dollars pledged by rich nations for South Africa's shift away
from coal will be loans, not grants, and some may be hard to
unlock due to national rules protecting domestic jobs, an
official familiar with the matter said.
Last year the United States, European Union, Britain, France
and Germany committed to investing $8.5 billion over three to
five years to help South Africa reduce its carbon emissions,
which are among the world's highest because it depends on coal
for 80% of its electricity.
The plan is meant to help the country shut down polluting
smokestacks and coal mines and re-purpose their locations for
solar panels and wind farms - and eventually electric vehicle
and green hydrogen production.
This would create jobs that will help compensate for
hundreds of thousands that would be lost in the coal sector.
If successful, it could be a model for other coal-dependent
emerging economies in the global fight against climate change.
South Africa requested mainly grants, but international
partners are instead mostly offering loans at below market
rates. Only less than a fifth would be handouts, usually for
technical support, the person familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the
discussions were confidential ahead of a November deadline to
close the deal, said South Africa's status as middle income
country limited its access to grants, noting that lending rates
have yet to be decided.
The 80% figure, which may still change as talks continue,
has not been reported, but there had been reports about
international partners willing to offer mostly loans to South
Africa.
Financial guarantees for private investors willing to back
agreed projects, are also part of the offer.
The European Commission and the British government, among
the main architects of the scheme, did not comment on the
matter.
PROCUREMENT HURDLE
It also may be hard to free up funds from multilateral
institutions included in the pledge owing to South Africa's
procurement rules, which protect local firms and workers, the
source said.
That raises concerns about $1 billion commitment from the
European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU's financial arm.
The EIB can fund projects only with limited preference for
local content in tenders, likely putting it at odds with South
Africa's rules, the person said.
The bank had no official comment, but an EIB official said
talks on its more than 10% share of the funding plan were at an
"early stage," despite the agreed November deadline.
As talks continue, South Africa has not finalised its list
of projects eligible for foreign funds. It has also yet to
specify the total cost for greening its energy system - one
estimate by academics puts it at $250 billion - the source and a
second official said.
The investment plan, with an estimate of long-term costs, is
meant to be agreed with partners at the United Nations' annual
climate conference in Egypt in early November.
"Our work is progressing according to the previously
indicated time frames," said former central bank governor Daniel
Mminele, who chairs the investment plan's task force, declining
to give further details.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio
Editing by Tim Cocks and Tomasz Janowski)