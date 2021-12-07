Richard A. Beverly reappointed as DCPSC Commissioner

Washington, DC, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) congratulates Commissioner Richard A. Beverly on his reappointment to the Commission for a term to end on June 30th, 2024. The Council of the District of Columbia unanimously approved a Resolution today to reappoint Commissioner Beverly to a second term with the Commission. Commissioner Beverly has diligently served the Commission since his original appointment by Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2016.

“The Commission is proud to continue to work with Commissioner Beverly as we enter the new year. Commissioner Beverly has remained steadfast in his commitment to the District and its residents and businesses. We welcome and congratulate the Commissioner on his reappointment,” said Interim Chairman Emile Thompson.

Commissioner Beverly’s reappointment continues his extensive career of public service. He began work with the D.C. Government as a hearing officer before serving as General Counsel for the Commission in 1997. From there, he accepted a presidential appointment to serve as a member of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Administrative Review Board before returning to the Commission in 2002. Beverly has previously served as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner, a volunteer arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau, and is a member of the Bar for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and the Bar for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

