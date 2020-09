Sept 16 (Reuters) - VG Acquisition Corp, a blank-check company founded by billionaire Richard Branson, filed for an initial public offering on Wednesday.

The company said it plans to sell 40 million units, made up of shares and warrants, on the New York Stock Exchange.

Credit Suisse is the sole book-runner of the IPO. (https://bit.ly/33AfMZ9)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)