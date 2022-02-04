Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Richard Lloyd appointed interim chair of UK financial regulator

02/04/2022 | 09:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Friday that Richard Lloyd had been appointed interim chair of the Financial Conduct Authority from June until a permanent chair takes up the reins.

Lloyd, a former head of Britain's consumer watchdog Which? and currently a board member of the FCA, replaces current FCA Chair Charles Randell, who had previously announced he would be standing down a year early.

The ministry said it had begun a recruitment campaign to find a permanent chair.

Aidene Walsh has been appointed interim chair of the Payment Systems Regulator from April until a permanent replacement is found, the ministry also said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39aDollar recovers from two-week low after U.S. jobs surprise
RE
09:39aAvalanche in Austria near Swiss border kills four
RE
09:39aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow subdued at open as surprise jobs growth fans inflation
RE
09:37aPutin hails $117.5 billion of China deals as Russia squares off with West
RE
09:35aBiden administration eases Trump-era solar tariffs but doesn't end them
RE
09:35aFactbox-Moscow-Beijing partnership has 'no limits'
RE
09:34aRosneft's new oil deal with ?hina worth $80 billion
RE
09:29aRichard Lloyd appointed interim chair of UK financial regulator
RE
09:23aUK launches review of tariff rate quotas for some steel imports
RE
09:23aCanada Shed 200,100 Jobs in January Due to Omicron Wave -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Spotify, Walmart...
4Analysis-Despite client shift to 'multicloud', Amazon notches up sunny ..
5Finland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month

HOT NEWS