Richard Petty and Petty's Garage Announce Partnership with RubiTrux

04/14/2021
BOONE, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Petty and Petty's Garage announce a unique partnership with one of the leading names in off-road vehicles, RubiTrux of Boone, North Carolina. RubiTrux will exclusively offer Petty's Garage mild, medium, and wild engines for new Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators.

The partnership between Richard Petty, Petty's Garage, and RubiTrux bring together one of the winningest names in auto racing with one of the top names in custom Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators. Both companies are recognized leaders around the world for outstanding automotive quality and performance.

These custom Petty's Garage engine packages give Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators the performance that separates them from the crowd of other custom options. After over a year of testing, this announcement comes to market as Jeep announces the factory 392 HEMI in Jeep Wranglers. While the Gladiator does not currently offer a factory HEMI option, RubiTrux has years of experience converting Gladiators to OEM HEMI power or higher performance engine options.

Jeep Beach - Join Richard Petty, Petty's Garage, and RubiTrux on April 23, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway for Jeep Beach, the largest outdoor Jeep event in the eastern U.S., attracting thousands of Jeep enthusiasts from across the U.S. as well as many other countries.

About Richard Petty and Petty's Garage Richard Petty, known as the "King of NASCAR," is the winningest driver in NASCAR history with 200 trips to victory lane during his career. In Randleman, North Carolina, Petty's Garage occupies the legendary state-of-the-art Petty facility that rolled out winning stock cars for more than 70 years. Petty's Garage's goal is to deliver superior vehicles and performance parts that provide the ultimate driving experience, allowing performance enthusiasts around the world to "take home the horsepower." For more information visit, https://pettys-garage.com/

About RubiTrux – RubiTrux, located in Boone, North Carolina, specializes in Jeep conversions with no project too small or too large. For over 20 years, RubiTrux customized and lifted Wranglers built to customers' specifications and are proud to offer upgrades to the newest models in the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator off-road lines. With more than 350 HEMI swaps completed in Wranglers and Gladiators for customers worldwide since 2015, quality engine and performance modifications are what set RubiTrux apart from other Jeep customization and specialty shops around the country. For more information and to see images of RubiTrux conversions, visit https://www.RubiTrux.com/

Media Contact:
Jesse Robertson
President and General Manager
RubiTrux
828-675-8789 ext. 205
307393@email4pr.com 
www.RubiTrux.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-petty-and-pettys-garage-announce-partnership-with-rubitrux-301268579.html

SOURCE RubiTrux


© PRNewswire 2021
