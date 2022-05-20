Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Richemont profit and sales jump, discussions about YNAP continue

05/20/2022 | 01:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of luxury goods group Richemont's flagship brand Cartier is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury goods group Richemont said on Friday discussions about its 'Luxury New Retail' partnership should be concluded "in the near future", after strong American demand for its jewellery and watches boosted net profit and sales in the 12 months to March.

The maker of Cartier jewellery had been expected to give an update on plans to relinquish control of its online retail business YOOX Net-a-Porter (YNAP), notably by selling a stake to Farfetch, but it only said discussions with its 'Luxury New Retail' partners were continuing.

"There is considerable complexity, which means the process is inevitably protracted. We look forward to concluding matters in the near future," Richemont said in a statement.

The world's second biggest luxury group said it was well positioned to benefit from any resurgence in consumer demand, but was maintaining the necessary flexibility to manage global uncertainties.

Net profit rose 61% to 2.079 billion euros ($2.20 billion), versus an average estimate of 2.745 billion in a Refinitiv poll, while sales when measured in constant currencies jumped 44% to 19.181 billion euros, ahead of an 18.778 billion estimate.

The company proposed to pay out a dividend of 2.25 francs as well as a special dividend of 1 franc per share, after an ordinary dividend of 2 francs a year ago.

Richemont said its decision to suspend commercial activities in Russia led to a charge of 98 million euros in operating expenses. It also had valuation adjustments of 70 million euros for inventories held in Russia.

($1 = 0.9451 euros)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00aPolish lawmakers reach compromise on court reform with eye on EU funds
RE
02:00aFearing Russian cutoff, German industry braces for gas rations race
RE
02:00aIF FED HAS TO CHOOSE, MARKETS COULD GET MUCH UGLIER : Mike Dolan
RE
01:58aRichemont profit and sales jump, discussions about YNAP continue
RE
01:57aCopper set for first weekly gain in seven on demand hopes, dollar retreat
RE
01:52aComputer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
RE
01:50a'WE ARE GOING TO DIE' : Food shortages add to Sri Lanka's woes
RE
01:49aIndian shares jump over 2% as auto, metal stocks rally
RE
01:44aChina's April Saudi oil imports soar 38% on yr, Russian oil up 4%
RE
01:38aGerman lower house backs 40 bln euro supplementary budget to fund Ukraine costs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says 'Tesla is on my mind 24/7' amid concerns about Twitter distra..
2Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
3Ageas acquires majority stake in the Indian Life insurance joint ventur..
4Exclusive-French baby formula maker Danone sharply ramps up U.S. shipme..
5Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for fourth quart..

HOT NEWS