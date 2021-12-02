Ride hailing firm Ola aims to make India global EV hub

Aggarwal also said Ola's first electric car will be out in 2023 as the company, backed by Japan's Softbank Group, aims to make India a global electric vehicle hub.

"Our ambitions in electrification are to make India the global electric vehicle hub," Aggarwal told the Reuters Next conference.

Ola, which has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market, where it competes with Uber Technologies, has a growing presence in several global markets such as Australia and Britain.

Founded in 2010 by Aggarwal, Ola plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) in the next few months, joining a slew of Indian start-ups preparing to list.

