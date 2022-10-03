Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Right-wing wins in Brazil's Congress show staying power of 'Bolsonarismo'

10/03/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brazil holds general elections

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A strong election night for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro have given his party the most seats in both chambers of Congress, highlighting the enduring strength of his conservative movement even if he falls short of re-election.

His right-wing Liberal Party (PL), won 99 seats in the 513-member lower house, up from 77, and right-leaning parties allied with Bolsonaro now control half the chamber.

The bigger surprise in Sunday's voting was in the Senate where Bolsonaro's party won 13 of the 27 seats up for grabs, with two more possible in second-round runoffs, a party spokesman said.

"Against all odds and everyone, we won 2 million more votes this year than in 2018," Bolsonaro posted on social media in Monday's early hours. "We also elected the largest benches in the lower house and the Senate, which was our main priority."

Bolsonaro helped elect allies to the Senate who had trailed in opinion polls, such as former ministers Damares Alves and Paulo Pontes. Alves, an evangelical ally, defeated the Senate candidate from Bolsonaro's own party.

The strong right-wing showing in legislative and gubernatorial races, especially in more affluent southeast Brazil, made Bolsonaro the election's big winner. He also denied his leftist presidential rival Luis Inacio Lula da Silva outright victory and consolidated a political base that can help him govern if he wins the Oct. 30 run-off.

While most political analysts still see former president Lula winning, his victory is no longer a slam dunk.

Lula's Workers Party won 10 more seats in the lower house of Congress, where it remains the second-largest party with 68 representatives. But if elected, Lula will face a harder time getting legislation through a more conservative Congress.

Bolsonaro's allies also made advances in state politics, including races for governor.

His former Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas, who took part in motorcycle rallies with Bolsonaro, won the most votes for governor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest state, and will face Lula ally Fernando Haddad in an Oct. 30 runoff.

Bolsonaro boasted of helping to get eight governors elected outright, with hopes of electing eight more in the second round.

"This is the greatest victory for patriots in the history of Brazil: 60% of the Brazilian territory will be governed by those who defend our values and fight for a freer nation," he tweeted.

Lula put an optimistic spin on the result, saying he was looking forward to another month on the campaign trail and the chance to debate Bolsonaro head-to-head.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Maria Carolina Marcello and Ricardo Brito; Editing by Brad Haynes and Grant McCool)

By Anthony Boadle


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -4.29% 5.0766 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.80% 2.57 Delayed Quote.-20.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34pRtl group sa - rtl group to keep its controlling stake in group…
RE
12:33pPalestinians concerned by possible relocation of UK embassy in Israel
RE
12:32pChilean peso closes +2.21%, at 948.20/948.50 against dollar…
RE
12:32pRains slow Brazil's new soy crop planting, consultancy says
RE
12:32pREUTERS IMPACT-Diageo CEO Menezes says Scotland water security a 'threat'
RE
12:30pExclusive-Bertelsmann's RTL Group scraps plan to sell stake in French TV Group M6 - sources
RE
12:29pSpain to raise civil servants' salaries by up to 7.5% by 2024
RE
12:20pCanada's Enbridge names Chairman Ebel as CEO, replacing Monaco who retires after 10 years
RE
12:18pExplainer-Brazil election 2022: How does the run-off work?
RE
12:09pMeta launches AI software tools to help speed up work - Blog
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells Fargo...
2Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
3Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5Inflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear

HOT NEWS