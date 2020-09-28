Log in
Rigless Intervention Services Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Increase in Oil Rig Count to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

09/28/2020 | 11:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the rigless intervention services market and it is poised to grow by USD 648.91 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005782/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rigless Intervention Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rigless Intervention Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts.

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The onshore segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Advances in 4D seismic survey technologies is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 3%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 648.91 million.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Acteon Group Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd., Gulf Intervention Services DMCC, Halliburton Co., Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Increase in oil rig count is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the rise in renewable energy restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the North America market?
  • The North America region will contribute 53% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acteon Group Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd., Gulf Intervention Services DMCC, Halliburton Co., Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants. The increase in oil rig count will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Rigless Intervention Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Onshore
    • Offshore
  • Geography
    • North America
    • MEA
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rigless intervention services market report covers the following areas:

  • Rigless Intervention Services Market Size
  • Rigless Intervention Services Market Trends
  • Rigless Intervention Services Market Analysis

This study identifies advances in 4D seismic survey technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the rigless intervention services market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist rigless intervention services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the rigless intervention services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the rigless intervention services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rigless intervention services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Acteon Group Ltd.
  • Aker Solutions ASA
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.
  • Gulf Intervention Services DMCC
  • Halliburton Co.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.
  • Oceaneering International Inc.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Weatherford International Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
