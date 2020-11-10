Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors Of Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 05:47pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (“BioSpecifics”) (NASDAQ GM: BSTC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BioSpecifics’ agreement to be acquired by Endo International plc (NASDAQ GS: ENDP). Under the terms of the agreement, BioSpecifics’ shareholders will receive $88.50 per share in cash.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-biospecifics-technologies-corp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pVECTRUS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pTRITON DIGITAL : Releases the Australian Podcast Ranker for October 2020
BU
05:57pBETTERWARE DE MEXICO B DE C : Third Quarter (Transcript)
PU
05:57pIntegrated Fisheries Management for Coastal Communities' Resilience in Guinea
PU
05:57pPERPETUAL ENERGY : 2020 Q3 Management's Discussion
PU
05:57pSIN GHEE HUAT : Minutes of 2020 annual general meeting
PU
05:57pACCO BRANDS : PowerA Presentation
PU
05:57pPERPETUAL ENERGY : 2020 Q3 Financial Statements
PU
05:56pCARREFOUR : Q3 2020 Earnings Release for Grupo Carrefour Brasil
BU
05:56pAIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Q3 profit surges on more than doubling of revenues from COVID supplies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China ups scrutiny of tech giants with draft anti-monopoly rules
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Westfield owner Unibail rethinks funding after rights issue blocked
4S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
5BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group