Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. Buyout

12/28/2020 | 05:33pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (“CBMG”) (NASDAQ GS: CBMG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CBMG’s agreement to be acquired by a consortium headed by Bizuo (Tony) Liu, CBMG’s Chief Executive Officer. Under the terms of the agreement, CBMG’s shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cellular-biomedicine-group-inc.

You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
