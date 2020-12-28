Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. Buyout
12/28/2020 | 05:33pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (“CBMG”) (NASDAQ GS: CBMG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CBMG’s agreement to be acquired by a consortium headed by Bizuo (Tony) Liu, CBMG’s Chief Executive Officer. Under the terms of the agreement, CBMG’s shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash per share.