Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of IMMU, VRTU, RST, and CBMG Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IMMU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Immunomedics’ agreement to be acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Immunomedics’ shareholders will receive $88.00 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-immunomedics-inc.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Virtusa’s agreement to be acquired by Baring Private Equity Asia. Under the terms of the agreement Virtusa’s shareholders will receive $51.35 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-virtusa-corporation.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Rosetta Stone’s agreement to be acquired Cambium Learning Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Rosetta Stone’s shareholders will receive $30.00 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-rosetta-stone-inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CBMG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cellular Biomedicine’s agreement to be acquired by a consortium headed by Bizuo (Tony) Liu. Under the terms of the agreement Cellular Biomedicine’s shareholders will receive $19.75 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cellular-biomedicine-group-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com