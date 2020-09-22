Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of IMMU, VRTU, RST, and CBMG Buyouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 08:01pm BST

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IMMU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Immunomedics’ agreement to be acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Immunomedics’ shareholders will receive $88.00 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-immunomedics-inc.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Virtusa’s agreement to be acquired by Baring Private Equity Asia. Under the terms of the agreement Virtusa’s shareholders will receive $51.35 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-virtusa-corporation.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Rosetta Stone’s agreement to be acquired Cambium Learning Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Rosetta Stone’s shareholders will receive $30.00 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-rosetta-stone-inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CBMG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cellular Biomedicine’s agreement to be acquired by a consortium headed by Bizuo (Tony) Liu. Under the terms of the agreement Cellular Biomedicine’s shareholders will receive $19.75 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cellular-biomedicine-group-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:36pTELEDYNE : e2v HiRel Expands RF Line With New 25 GHz Frequency Doubler
BU
08:35pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 42/2020
PU
08:35p2021 AQR Insight Award Call for Papers
BU
08:33pSapoznik Insurance Joins Forces with World Insurance Associates
BU
08:31pINTERNATIONAL : AB INTL GROUP Updates Progress of 4 Films Productions and Promotions
AQ
08:31pJUMIO : to Enable Biometric-Based Identity Proofing Services for Microsoft Azure Active Directory
BU
08:31pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces Cash Dividends
BU
08:31pAB INTL GROUP Updates Progress of 4 Films Productions and Promotions
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3LG CHEM, LTD. : Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips 5%
4Nikola’s turmoil was bound to happen
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : HOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT IN A PANDEMIC: Lots of Cargo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group