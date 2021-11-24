Log in
Rigstar Industrial Telecom Top Ten IoT Provider

11/24/2021 | 11:07am EST
Rigstar Industrial Telecom has been recognized as one of the Top Ten IoT Solution Providers

Rigstar Industrial Telecom (“Rigstar”), a leader in providing Industrial Telecommunication services, announced that it was recognized as a top ten IoT solution provider. The award, selected by CIO Applications highlights our commitment to delivering a secure and reliable IoT Network to organizations in urban and remote areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124005855/en/

Rigstar recognized as the Top Ten IoT Solutions Provider (Photo: Business Wire)

Rigstar recognized as the Top Ten IoT Solutions Provider (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve always focused on innovation and want to keep pushing the boundaries when it comes to IoT,” said CEO Daniel Grisdale. “We recently installed gateways on our mountain-top repeaters that can deliver vital data in challenging regions. We’re going to continue to expand our network into areas that are underserviced and require connectivity.”

“Rigstar, along with our ISP division - ABnet brings a competitive advantage to those areas that were previously served by one of the larger carriers or no one at all. Now, we offer every industry, such as railways, forestry, agriculture, and others a choice when it comes to selecting a telecom partner,” prides COO Coralee Mazurek. “Our high-quality services and support have raised the bar a notch higher in the market. It’s an honour to receive this award and we would like to thank our customers for continuing to choose Rigstar throughout the years. Your confidence in our organization is greatly appreciated.”

About Rigstar

Rigstar Communications Inc. which operates as Rigstar Industrial Telecom (“Rigstar”), is a privately held entity that delivers full life-cycle communication services to organizations with expansive and remote network requirements across Canada and the USA. Registered as a Non-Dominant Carrier with the CRTC, Rigstar has been designing, installing, and supporting strategic pervasive communication platforms both remotely and in urban environments for over 20 years.


© Business Wire 2021
