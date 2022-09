watched by millions of television viewers annually

The Super Bowl is the biggest event in American football

and will take place in Arizona on February 12

Previous halftime performers have included Lady Gaga, Madonna and the Rolling Stones

Rihanna's most recent solo album 'Anti' was released in 2016

Fans have been waiting for years for the promised follow-up

