STOCKHOLM--The Riksbank said Wednesday that Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson will resign from the central bank on June 30.

Henry Ohlsson took over as deputy governor in 2015 and was given a further term of office in 2020. His current term was due to expire on Jan. 11, 2026.

"I have chosen to end my second term as deputy governor early. It has not been an easy decision, but I will be 67 years old in May and there are many other things I would like to do," Mr. Ohlsson said.

The executive board of the Riksbank currently consists of six members, but under a new law that came into effect this year the number of board members must consist of five members by 2028 at the latest.

The Riksbank said it will decide whether to begin a recruitment process to replace Mr. Ohlsson at its meeting next month.

Mr. Ohlsson will remain a member of the executive board until June 30, but with effect from Wednesday he won't participate in executive board meetings or the monetary policy meetings in April and June, the central bank said.

