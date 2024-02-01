By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's central bank on Thursday held its key policy rate at 4.0% and said that rate cuts could start during the first half of this year.

Economists polled by Dow Jones ahead of the decision had all expected the policy rate to be held at 4.0%.

The central bank said that inflation has recently fallen in line with its forecasts and there is less risk of it becoming entrenched at levels that are too high. Activity in the Swedish economy has slowed, inflation expectations are close to target and wages are increasing moderately, it added.

"The policy rate can therefore probably be cut sooner than was indicated in the November forecast. If the prospects for inflation remain favourable, the possibility of the policy rate being cut during the first half of the year cannot be ruled out," it said in a statement.

This is in stark contrast to the central bank's November meeting where its rate path implied there would be no rate cuts before 2025.

As part of the process of normalising its balance sheet, the central bank said it will increase sales of nominal government bonds from to 5.7 billion Swedish kronor ($548.4 million) a month from SEK4.2 billion, as of February this year.

