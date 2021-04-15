Log in
Riley Gold Receives DTC Eligibility

04/15/2021 | 05:30am EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RLYG) (OTCQB: RLYGF) (“Riley Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been made eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States.

Todd Hilditch, Riley Gold’s CEO comments, “We are pleased to have received DTC eligibility to facilitate the trading of our common shares for U.S. investors and brokerage firms. This will allow for faster execution and improved liquidity, which will help broaden our investors base.”

About Riley Gold Corp.

Riley Gold is a mining exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA. The Company’s primary focus is on its two cornerstone assets: the Tokop Gold Project located within the Walker Lane Trend and the Pipeline West/Clipper Project located in the Battle Mountain Eureka Trend. Riley Gold’s founders and leadership team have a proven track record of maximizing shareholder value during each phase of the mining life cycle: exploration, development, and production.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Todd Hilditch

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 443-3831

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


