Rimini BidCo Announces Pricing of 445 Million Floating Rate Sustainability-Linked Senior Secured Notes due 2026

Rimini BidCo S.p.A. (the “Company”), an entity owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), announced today that they priced €445 million aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Sustainability-Linked Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in an offering (the “Offering”) exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes priced at an issue price of 98.5% and will bear interest at a rate equal to three-month EURIBOR (with a 0.0% floor), plus 5.25% per annum, reset quarterly. The Offering is expected to close on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and the Notes will mature on December 14, 2026.

The Company expects to use the gross proceeds of the Offering following completion of its mandatory tender offer in relation to the acquisition of Reno de Medici S.p.A. (“RdM”) to (i) repay certain outstanding borrowings of RdM and its subsidiaries, (ii) repay outstanding borrowings incurred by the Company in connection with the acquisition of RdM and (iii) pay certain fees and expenses relating to the acquisition of RdM.

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and equity. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $481 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

This communication and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements using words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “foresee”, “might”, “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views, plans or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by the Company or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statement speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

