Ring Expands its Doorbell Line-Up with Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Feature-Rich in a Compact Design

With features such as Advanced Motion Detection, Two-Way Talk, HD Video and more, Ring Video Doorbell Wired is full featured home security for just $59.99

Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, today announced Ring Video Doorbell Wired, its smallest doorbell yet. Ring Video Doorbell Wired packs a punch in a slim design with robust features such as HD video, two-way audio, live view, Advanced Motion Detection, Customizable Privacy Zones, and more.

“Since day one, Ring’s focus has been to invent home security solutions that solve real customer problems. With Ring Video Doorbell Wired, we packed the features that matter into a small, compact design, giving customers more choice when it comes to selecting the Ring Video Doorbell that best fits their needs,” said Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor. “And at only $59.99, Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a great and affordable option for those just getting started or looking to expand their Rings of security.”

Reliable, Accessible Home Security

Full of features, Ring Video Doorbell Wired is an easy-to-use, affordable solution that connects to existing doorbell wiring and includes everything needed to provide peace of mind when at home or away. Standard features available on Ring Video Doorbell Wired include 1080p HD video with night vision and two-way audio with noise cancellation, offering a clear field of view and the ability to see and speak with visitors from anywhere. Customizable Motion Zones allow customers to create specific zones to trigger alerts and Privacy Zones can be set to eliminate areas a homeowner does not want to monitor. With those zones set, Advanced Motion Detection activates recording when movement is detected within a certain distance of Ring Video Doorbell Wired, sending an alert to the Ring app.

Ring Protect Plan subscribers (starting at $3/month per device) can access additional features like color Pre-Roll, a six-second video preview that shows what triggered a motion alert at the door. Other features include People Only Mode, a refined motion alert sent only when human beings are detected, and Rich Notifications, which show a snapshot preview to see what’s happening in real time before opening the Ring app.

Simple Control in One App

Once installed, Ring Video Doorbell Wired is easy to use and customers have complete control over their experience within the Ring app. Customers can set their notification preferences, create their Customizable Motion and Privacy Zones, and also quickly connect other Ring cameras, Ring Chimes, their Ring Alarm and Ring Smart Lights to create an integrated whole-home security system and monitor what’s happening from anywhere. Ring Video Doorbell Wired is also compatible with Alexa. Simply say “Alexa, show me the front door,” to see Live View on your Alexa device or say “Alexa, talk to the front door,” to begin speaking with whoever is at the door.

Pricing and Availability

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is available now for pre-order in the U.S. for $59.99 on Ring.com and amazon.com and will begin shipping on February 24, 2021. Ring Video Doorbell Wired will also be sold exclusively in-store and online at Home Depot from February 24 through March 25.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, together for everyone. From the first-ever Video Doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring’s smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offer users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.

