Rings Market | Growing Preference for Ring Customization to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The rings market size is poised to grow by USD 45.26 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growing preference for ring customization will be a significant factor driving the growth of the rings market size. The rising trend of customization and personalization of jewelry pieces has encouraged several market vendors to offer customization options to their customers. Many vendors are offering a separate option for personalization on their website where customers can customize their rings in terms of the type of material and gemstone and the shape and design of rings. For instance, Tiffany provides options for customizing gemstone type and ring designs and guides about the clarity and carat of gemstones and colors of the final ring on their website. The ability to actively customize their rings using various customization options will help in attracting more customers and consequently fuel the demand for rings during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major rings market growth came from the offline distribution channel segment. Market vendors are investing in organized retail stores and adopting various technologies to increase their sales. The growth of the organized retailing sector will increase the visibility of branded rings and consequently fuel the growth of the market in the offline segment.

APAC was the largest market for rings in 2019, and the region will offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as demand for gold rings for various occasions, growing preference for western designer rings and cross-cultural ring designs, and increasing celebrity brand endorsement for jewelry products are responsible for rings market growth in this region.

The global ring market is concentrated. CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Pandora AS, Rajesh Exports Ltd., Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this ring market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the rings market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Application of AR in the Jewelry Industry will be a Key Market Trend

Various e-commerce players are integrating augmented reality (AR) in their platforms to help buyers make informed decisions before purchasing any ring. The use of AR technology will allow customers to try jewelry pieces virtually before making a purchase. Several mobile applications are available online that support AR applications and allow customers to select rings according to their requirements and preferences. The application of AR in the jewelry industry, which is one of the critical rings market trends, will help market vendors to increase the sales of rings through online distribution channels.

Rings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ring market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ring market vendors

