Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rio Grande do Norte: Regional Development and Governance - P126452

12/29/2021 | 04:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The objective of the Rio Grande do Norte Regional Development and Governance Project for Brazil is to support the borrower's efforts to: (i) increase food security and access to productive infrastructure and markets for family agriculture; (ii) improve the quality of, and access to, health, education and public security services; and (iii) improve systems for public expenditure, human resource and physical asset management in the context of a results-based...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 09:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19aUniCredit sells Romanian non-performing credit portfolios to InvestCapital LTD of Malta, part of KRUK Group
AQ
05:17aNEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS : five ways to help yourself and the planet
PU
05:17aMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Kruizinga invests in its logistics
PU
05:17aNet Asset Value(s)
AQ
05:17aLife-cycle risk-taking with personal disaster risk
PU
05:17aEmpirical analysis of collateral at central counterparties
PU
05:15aELEVING GROUP S.A. : ELEVING GROUP announces issuance and settlement of EUR 25 million subordinated bonds
EQ
05:12aEuropean shares hover near record peak as banks, retail stocks gain
RE
05:10aExpired Patents Can Be Challenged
AQ
05:10aONLINE TRAVEL UPDATE : Trip.com Grows European Market Share With Superior Technology; Sabre Adds Travel Management Company Veteran
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021
2S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
3China outlines vision for four mega data center clusters
4Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns
5Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

HOT NEWS