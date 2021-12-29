Rio Grande do Norte: Regional Development and Governance - P126452

The objective of the Rio Grande do Norte Regional Development and Governance Project for Brazil is to support the borrower's efforts to: (i) increase food security and access to productive infrastructure and markets for family agriculture; (ii) improve the quality of, and access to, health, education and public security services; and (iii) improve systems for public expenditure, human resource and physical asset management in the context of a results-based...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

